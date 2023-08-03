Demand for women apprentices surges 3-fold in manufacturing sector: Report

With the manufacturing sector, traditionally dominated by men, actively working to enhance its diversity and inclusion (D&I), the demand for women apprentices witnessed a threefold increase in the first quarter of this financial year, a report said on Thursday.

According to the latest data from TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, the demand for women apprentices experienced a threefold increase (equivalent to 500 per cent) in the first quarter of FY24, when compared to the last quarter of FY23.

The encouraging trend is evident in various regions, including the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana, the Western states of Maharashtra, specifically in Aurangabad and Pune, and the northern states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana, the report noted.

Employers across manufacturing sectors are now embracing gender neutrality in apprentice engagement, with an encouraging 51 per cent actively fostering equal opportunities for both men and women, it added.

The report is based on an analysis of data on TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

The data further revealed that the key sectors driving this positive change are automobiles/auto components and electronic/technology products, where no compensation disparities exist.

Additionally, sectors such as pharmaceuticals, telecom and white goods are forecast to follow the trend in the coming months, it stated.

The demand for women apprentices extends to roles including machine operations, especially assembly line operations, said the report adding that this shift in the hiring landscape highlights a growing emphasis on women apprenticeships in the traditionally male-dominated manufacturing sector.

"It is encouraging to see that the manufacturing industry is committed to improving its diversity hiring to 30-35 per cent from the current 20-25 per cent in the next 1-2 years. With the overall increase in the larger pie of apprenticeships, this percentage will naturally grow, leading to more women participating in the labour market," TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship Sumit Kumar Chief Business Officer said.

The first quarter of FY24, has shown promising signs with demand across the auto and electronics sectors growing three fold and the same is reflected in July data as well, he said.

"Furthermore, India's commitment to gender parity also reflects in the Global Gender Gap Report 2023 by the World Economic Forum where it climbed to 127th position from 135th amongst 146 countries evaluated, he added.

In addition to technical skills, apprenticeships are also providing essential soft skills such as time management, attention to detail, dependability, and critical thinking, said the report.

These competencies further strengthen the workforce and contribute to the overall growth and success of the manufacturing sector, it said.