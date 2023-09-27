DGCA can act against noncompliance of pilots to aviation rules: Delhi HC





The interim order says that in case an employments contract is breached, the CAR becomes operative and then the DGCA has power to act according to the aviation requirements. The DGCA had told the court that the rules of mandatory notice period has been challenged in another case that is pending in the same court, 'restraining the DGCA from taking any action against the parties'.

The court rejected this stance and said there was 'no absolute restraint' on the aviation regulator to act in accordance with CAR 2017. The Delhi High Court stated on Wednesday that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has the authority to act against pilots who are not in compliance with the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). The decision was made while adjudicating a plea from Akasa Air, which had asked the DGCA to take action against pilots who had resigned without serving their required notice periods.

Contrary to the DGCA's assertion that it does not possess the authority to interfere in employment contracts, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora clarified that such orders are conditional. The pilots and airlines must be in compliance with their contractual terms. In cases where there is non-compliance, the CAR 2017 framework becomes operative. Under these circumstances, the DGCA is free to act according to CAR 2017 and existing law against the party in breach.

However, Justice Arora pointed out that the issue of jurisdiction will be determined in the final order. Therefore, any directions to the DGCA and Ministry of Civil Aviation can wait until then. He also said that the petitioner, Akasa Air, is seeking direction for possible future infractions by pilots, and such directions can also wait for final adjudication.

Furthermore, the court clarified that pilots who are resigning without serving their notice periods during the pendency of the current case do so at their own risk. These actions will be subject to the final outcome of this legal petition.

Justice Arora also noted that the current interim order does not have retrospective effect. It will not be applicable to the 43 pilots who had already resigned. Akasa Air stated at the outset that they are not seeking any action against these 43 pilots. The court will continue hearing the case from October 13.

During the last hearing, the counsel for the DGCA argued that the regulatory body could not take any action on this issue. This is because the rules regarding mandatory notice periods have already been challenged by pilot unions in another ongoing court case. These pilot unions, who were also present in court, opposed Akasa Air's petition. They argued that the matter concerning the notice period is a contractual issue between the pilot and the airline, rather than a regulatory one.

Justice Arora mentioned that Akasa Air's petition was primarily seeking clarification of interim orders dated July 25, 2018, and October 11, 2019. It also sought a direction to the DGCA to take appropriate action in accordance with existing law for possible future infractions by the airline's pilots. He concluded that these two orders are clear and unequivocal.

Regarding the issue of clarification of the earlier interim orders, Justice Arora said the court found these orders to be clear and unequivocal. They are conditional upon the pilots and airlines being compliant with the terms of their contracts. If they are not, the CAR 2017 becomes operative, and the DGCA is at liberty to act against the party in breach.

Various pilot groups had previously filed petitions against the DGCA's rule fixing the notice period. In response, the Delhi High Court in July 2018 granted an interim stay on the implementation of this rule and restrained the DGCA from taking any coercive action against pilots. The terms of the contract between the pilots and the airlines would prevail during this period.

Two pilot unions, the Indian Pilots Guild and Federation of Indian Pilots, have been added as respondents in this case. They have been directed to file their replies within two weeks. The court's order has not yet been uploaded.