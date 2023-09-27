India showcases thriving coffee industry at World Coffee Conference

Coffee enthusiasts and stakeholders worldwide have gathered in Bengaluru for the fifth World Coffee Conference (WCC) 2023. The four-day event, happening once every four years and being hosted in India for the first time, aims to discuss sustainability through circular economy, regenerative agriculture, and innovation within the coffee industry. The conference has attracted more than 24,000 delegates from over 80 countries.

Major players in the Indian coffee landscape, including Nestlé India Tata Coffee , and Bru, as well as artisanal brands like Blue Tokai and Narasu’s Coffee, are participating. The event serves as a platform for Indian coffee growers and makers to discuss financing mechanisms, quality control, startup innovations, and trade opportunities.

Matt Chitharanjan, co-founder and chief executive officer at Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, commented on the significance of the event. "The WCC is unique in its focus on coffee-producing nations, offering India an excellent opportunity to showcase its growing coffee community and industry advancements," he told Business Standard.

According to Statista, the Indian coffee market is worth $0.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 9.04 per cent until 2028. To further highlight India's coffee production, the event has organised tours to coffee plantations in Coorg, Chikkamagalur, and Kodagu Valley.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, emphasised the conference's commitment to sustainable practices. “As we gather in Bengaluru, the WCC underscores the critical importance of sustainability, waste reduction, and inclusivity in shaping a greener future for the coffee industry," he said.

An exhibition displaying the entire coffee value chain, from bean to cup, has been set up, drawing considerable interest from attendees. Pavilions representing India's major coffee-growing states, such as Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, showcase the diverse range of coffee produced in the country.

A spokesperson from Nestlé India, the makers of the Nescafé brand, also expressed support for the WCC's mission. "We are fully aligned with the WCC's efforts to build a sustainable coffee industry that focuses on circular economy and regenerative agricultural practices," they stated.

The WCC is a collaborative effort involving the International Coffee Organization, the Coffee Board of India, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Government of Karnataka, and various stakeholders in the coffee industry.