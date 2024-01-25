Home / Industry / News / DGCA terminates chief flight operations inspector on administrative grounds

DGCA terminates chief flight operations inspector on administrative grounds

'The contract of Capt Vivek Chhabra, CFOI stands terminated with immediate effect on administrative grounds and in the public interest,' the statement added

Representative image | Civil aviation sector of India
ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has terminated the contract of its Chief Flight Operations Inspector (CFOI), Captain Vivek Chhabra, on administrative grounds and in the public interest, a statement from the aviation regulator said.

"Whereas, Captain Vivek Chhabra, consequent upon acceptance of the terms and conditions of engagement of FOIs, joined DGCA on March 8, 2021, on the post of Chief Flight Operations Inspector (CFOI) on an ad hoc basis on contract. The engagement period of Capt Vivek Chhabra as CFOI was further extended from time to time and recently vide order no./A.12036/12021-Recruitment Section dated June 27, 2022, for a period up to June 30, 2025, or until further orders," an order signed by Dinesh Kumar Rana, DGCA director (administration) said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Based on confidential inputs and in pursuance of the provisions of para 1.6 (II) and associated relevant provisions of the terms and conditions of his engagement, the contract of Capt Vivek Chhabra, CFOI stands terminated with immediate effect on administrative grounds and in the public interest," it added.

Also Read

DGCA forms panel to ensure gender equality in civil aviation sector

Who is Vrinda Dinesh? Uncapped batter triggers bidding war in WPL auction

Urdu poet Munawwar Rana passes away at 71 due to cardiac arrest in Lucknow

Tahawwur Rana stayed at Mumbai hotel days before 26/11 attacks: Police

Rana Daggubati's first look of 'Rakshasa Raja' is out on his 39th b'day

FAA approves inspection process to clear way for grounded Boeing planes

CCI nod for Religare stake buy deal without prejudice, says legal expert

Indian firms corner more of growing pharma market as MNCs go niche

Govt nod to proposal to set up trade committee of India, Dominican Republic

Shipments affected by Houthi assaults as vessel attacked off Yemen: Qatar

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DGCAIndian aviationAviation sectorcivil aviation sector

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story