DGCA to issue framework in 2024 to boost female presence in aviation cos

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) plans to release a framework in early 2024 to encourage Indian aviation sector entities to expand their female workforce, its Chief Vikram Dev Dutt said on Saturday.

"There are a lot of thought processes which are churning. A lot of it will see the light of the day in early next year when we will come up with a framework for the DGCA in terms of what we would do for gender which is beyond paper and official circular," Dutt said in his speech at ‘Women in Aviation India’ awards ceremony.

"As a regulator, we feel that we have a larger responsibility in terms of nudging the private environment. So how that nudge would come and what kind of framework, we would welcome suggestions from all of you because we are not the repositories of all the wisdom in the world. And when you break new ground, and when you enter unchartered territory, I think it is essential that we take all the right steps in the manner it should be taken," he added.

About 15 per cent of Indian pilots are women, the highest globally. Dutt noted that within the DGCA, 11 per cent of the workforce consists of women.

He stated that the statistics tell only one part of the story and to better understand gender-related issues, he has been informally brainstorming with his female employees.

"All of us know that Covid-19 was one of the most trying times for aviation the world over, and in terms of representation of women in meaningful decision-making positions, I think we still have a long way to go," Dutt noted.

Part of the problem may be the embedded patriarchy in the male mindset, something which is an attitudinal thing that needs to be tackled at the larger level, he said. "Systemically, as a regulator when we look within, we first thought that we should show the mirror to ourselves, within our organisation," he mentioned.

The DGCA, in August this year set up a four-member committee to provide suggestions for achieving gender equality in the aviation sector in India. The four senior officers appointed as members of the committee are Survita Saxena, Director (Operations); RP Kashyap, Director (Training); Pavan Malviya, Deputy Director (Administration); and Kavita Singh, Deputy Director (Aircraft Engineering Directorate).

As per the order, this committee will issue its order by February next year. The committee's formation aligns with the International Civil Aviation Organisation's (ICAO) commitment to fostering women's participation and striving to attain a balanced representation of 50-50 (women-men) by 2030 at all professional and higher employment levels within the global aviation sector.