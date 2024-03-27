Dhoni as a brand will continue to reign even if he retires post IPL

While the Indian Premier League has kicked off, speculations are rife that the former Indian cricket team captain, MS Dhoni, will hang up his boots after he handed over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, brand experts believe this is not the end of the road for Dhoni as a celebrity, and he still has some mileage left even if he completely hangs up his boots.

Dhoni is expected to continue playing for CSK and even if he retires, according to a media report. In an Instagram post, Chennai Super Kings said that MS Dhoni has handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad who joined the team in 2019.

PTI had first reported the story of Dhoni handing over the captaincy and had quoted CSK Chief Executive Officer Kasi Viswanathan as saying, “Whatever Dhoni does, it is in the best interest of the team. I got to know of the decision just before the captains' meeting. You have to respect his decision, it is his call.”

Brand experts say that his brand value will carry through even post his retirement from cricket.

“He has done a lot of things and his brand value will carry through even post his retirement. There won’t be a drop in momentum immediately after he retires,” says brand expert Devangshu Dutta, founder at Third Eyesight.

According to Kroll’s Celebrity Brand Valuation Report, in 2022, Dhoni’s brand value stood at 80.3 million dollars and was the sixth-highest ranked celebrity while he stood at number 5 in 2021.

Brand experts expect a drop, which is natural, but it certainly won’t be a crash in his valuation as brands would still like to associate with him. Dhoni is also one of those players that can continue to build brand equity even once he retires completely from the sport, according to experts.

Also, the 42-year-old is one of those sportsmen who announced his retirement in phases. He announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, and had earlier retired from Test cricket on December 14, 2014. This move, according to brand experts, has also worked in his favour as it continued to help him build his brand equity, and he did not see a sharp drop overnight.

“I think he still has some mileage left,” said brand expert Santosh Desai. He explained that Dhoni’s connection with people is still strong. However, he did not rule out a drop in his valuation but said it won’t be a huge drop.

N Chandramouli, Chief Executive Officer of brand insights firm TRA Research, also believes that the former Indian cricket team captain has been wise with his investments.

“He will continue to remain relevant, and brands will continue to want him. He won’t be a celebrity who goes from hero to zero overnight if he retires post the IPL,” Chandramouli said.

He also explained that Dhoni is going out at a time when he is still performing and added that the question people will ask him at this stage is why now and why not.

“Dhoni is one of those guys who has a lasting impression which will continue to appeal to brands,” according to Chandramouli.