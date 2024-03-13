Dholera semiconductor plant to roll out first chip by end of 2026: Vaishnaw

The first India-made chips will roll out from the Tata Electronics plant at Dholera towards the end of 2026, said Union Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, at the ground-breaking ceremony of Tata Electronics and CG Power’s chip plant.

“The first chip from Dholera will be out in December 2026. The chip from Micron’s plant will be out by December 2024. India will be among the top five chip ecosystems in the world by 2029,” said Vaishnaw during the ceremony.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation of three chip plants through video conferencing during the function and said that these projects will help India become a semiconductor global hub.





ALSO READ: PM Modi lays foundation stone of 3 semiconductor projects worth Rs 1.25 trn “The 21st century is electronically driven and it can't be imagined without semiconductor chips. During the first three industrial revolutions, India was lagging behind due to various reasons, but the country is moving with confidence towards achieving milestones in Industry 4.0," he further said.

The three chip plants include the first semiconductor plant by Tata Electronics and Taiwan’s PSMC, CG Power in partnership with Renesas Electricals Corporation, Japan and Stars at Sanand and Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test (TSAT) plant in Morigaon, Assam.

“These three semiconductor facilities will drive economic growth and foster innovation in the country,” said the PM while addressing the gathering through video conferencing.

Tata Electronics' Dholera plant will produce 50,000 wafers per month and create employment opportunities for 50,000, both directly and indirectly across both its plants. The plant will see a total investment of Rs 91,000 crore, with the Centre contributing 50 per cent of the capex.

Meanwhile, the Sanand OSAT facility will be set up by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited under the Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), with a total investment of Rs 7,500 crore.





ALSO READ: Tata Group in talks with two Taiwanese companies for chip plant in Dholera The plant will have a capacity for 15 million chips per day and will cater to sectors such as consumer, industrial, automotive, and power applications.

The other OSAT unit by Tata Electronics, which is to come up in Morigaon, Assam, will be developed with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore. “The plant will cater to electric vehicles, automotive, mobile phones, power devices,” said Vaishnaw.

“India will soon have a capacity of producing 1.8 lakh wafers per month with the approval of Israel's Tower Semiconductor proposal and the modernisation of government-owned Semiconductor Lab Mohali,” said Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday.

"We will have a capacity of 1.8 lakh wafers per month in terms of fab capacity in India, provided the tower proposal is approved in time and SCL Mohali is modernised, in addition to the Dholera fab plant," he said.

All three projects are being incentivized under the India Semiconductor Mission, which has an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore.

Chandrasekhar also hinted at the possibility of introducing a separate incentive program for supporting ancillary units to the semiconductor plants.

Taking the example of the Micron plant, he said, “A few ancillary units have sought subsidies from the government, but since these are not covered under the existing schemes, the Ministry might explore another support policy when the second round of semiconductor investments are sought.

"It may require the government to come up with an additional SPECS policy to provide support in the future," he added.

The ground-breaking ceremony in Dholera was attended by the Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sharma, Chairperson Tata group N Chandrasekharan, among more than 1000 attendees from the central government, state government, and the industry.

More than 1 lakh university students across the state of Gujarat joined the event virtually using video conferencing, along with other attendees from different institutions across the country.