Divi's Labs MD's payout tops ₹100 cr on commissions, leads industry peers

This is not so much a case of governance restraint as a function of ownership structure. The Shanghvi family holds a large promoter stake in Sun Pharma and derives the bulk of its economic returns through dividends and stock appreciation rather than executive salaries — a common pattern among India’s founder-promoter led companies. Sun Pharma also witnessed a leadership transition mid-year, with Kirti Ganorkar being appointed MD effective September 1, 2025. His disclosed ₹5.87 crore reflects roughly seven months of pay.
Across the nine companies, a clear structural divide emerges. At Divi’s, Torrent and Zydus, executive pay is dominated by profit-linked commissions that scale directly with net profit rather than market-benchmarked salaries, producing the sector’s most extreme pay ratios. At DRL, Sun Pharma, Lupin, Mankind and Biocon, compensation is split more evenly between fixed salary, annual bonuses and, increasingly, deferred long-term incentives or Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) components that vest over several years.