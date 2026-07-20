Divi's Labs MD's payout tops ₹100 cr on commissions, leads industry peers

The company’s other whole-time directors, comprising several Divi family members, each saw remuneration rise by a strikingly similar 13.2-13.3 per cent. Divi’s Labs Executive Director (ED) N V Ramana earned ₹51.20 crore, Whole-time Director and CEO Kiran S Divi earned ₹34.84 crore, and Whole-time Director (Commercial) Nilima Prasad Divi earned ₹34.78 crore. The near-uniform increase in payout for all four EDs points to a formulaic, profit-linked commission pool rather than individually benchmarked pay packages.

After Divi’s, Cipla’s Vohra comes second with a pay package of ₹45.73 crore, up 122.7 per cent Y-o-Y, though the company says pay excluding a one-time ₹25 crore long-term incentive and retiral benefits actually fell 25 per cent as he left the company. Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel stood third with a payout of ₹45 crore, up 25 per cent Y-o-Y and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Executive Chairman Samir Mehta came in at the fourth spot with a payout of ₹36 crore, up 20 per cent during the period under consideration. Mehta’s compensation was almost entirely commission-based. Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta, at the fifth spot in terms of executive pay, drew a package of 26.69 crore, and was one of the few executives on the list to see her pay decline by 1.6 per cent.