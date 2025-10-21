Home / Industry / News / Diwali 2025 sales hit a record ₹6.05 trn, Indian goods see 25% rise: Cait

Diwali 2025 sales hit a record ₹6.05 trn, Indian goods see 25% rise: Cait



Indian market, Diwali, lights, economy
Cait attributed the growth to recently reduced goods and services tax (GST) rates, noting that 72 per cent of surveyed traders linked higher sales to lower GST on daily-use items. . | Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 4:55 PM IST
Diwali sales in 2025 reached a record ₹6.05 trillion, comprising ₹5.40 trillion in goods and ₹65,000 crore in services, according to a report by the Confederation of All India Traders (Cait) released on Tuesday. This marks a 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth from ₹4.25 trillion, the report said.
 
The report added that this was the highest-ever festive business in India’s trading history.
 
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Vocal for Local' and 'Swadeshi Diwali' resonated deeply with the public — 87 per cent of consumers preferred Indian-made goods over imported products, resulting in a sharp decline in demand for Chinese items. Traders reported a 25 per cent surge in sales of Indian-manufactured products compared to last year," said Praveen Khandelwal, Cait's Secretary General and BJP MP from Chandni Chowk. 
 
Among various sectors, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) accounted for the largest share of total sales at 12 per cent, followed by gold & jewellery at 10 per cent, electronics & electricals at 8 per cent, and consumer durables, ready-made garments, and gift items each at 7 per cent, the report said.
 
The report also attributed the growth to recently reduced goods and services tax (GST) rates, noting that 72 per cent of surveyed traders linked higher sales to lower GST on daily-use items. Last month, the Centre reduced GST on most items to 5 and 18 per cent.
 
The report stated that trader and consumer confidence was also high, with the Trader Confidence Index at 8.6/10 and the Consumer Confidence Index at 8.4/10. Both groups indicated that the consumption trend is likely to continue, supported by stable inflation, higher disposable income, and confidence in the national economy, the report said.
 
It further recommended simplifying GST compliance, improving credit access for small traders and manufacturers, and developing logistics and warehousing hubs in Tier 2 and 3 cities, among other measures to support further sales growth.
 
Khandelwal also claimed that around 5 million temporary jobs were generated during this Diwali in various sectors like logistics, packaging, transport, and retail services. 

Topics :CAITDiwali salesDiwali saleBS Web Reportsdiwali shopping

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

