Diwali 2025 sales hit a record ₹6.05 trn, Indian goods see 25% rise: Cait

Diwali sales in 2025 reached a record ₹6.05 trillion, comprising ₹5.40 trillion in goods and ₹65,000 crore in services, according to a report by the Confederation of All India Traders (Cait) released on Tuesday. This marks a 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth from ₹4.25 trillion, the report said.

The report added that this was the highest-ever festive business in India’s trading history.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Vocal for Local' and 'Swadeshi Diwali' resonated deeply with the public — 87 per cent of consumers preferred Indian-made goods over imported products, resulting in a sharp decline in demand for Chinese items. Traders reported a 25 per cent surge in sales of Indian-manufactured products compared to last year," said Praveen Khandelwal, Cait's Secretary General and BJP MP from Chandni Chowk.

Among various sectors, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) accounted for the largest share of total sales at 12 per cent, followed by gold & jewellery at 10 per cent, electronics & electricals at 8 per cent, and consumer durables, ready-made garments, and gift items each at 7 per cent, the report said. The report also attributed the growth to recently reduced goods and services tax (GST) rates, noting that 72 per cent of surveyed traders linked higher sales to lower GST on daily-use items. Last month, the Centre reduced GST on most items to 5 and 18 per cent.