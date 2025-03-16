DMRC, Blue Dart to roll out freight services on Delhi Metro soon

Freight services will soon be a reality on Delhi Metro, as logistics company Blue Dart and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have agreed to use the city transporter’s services for the movement of goods, making it the first such move in the South Asia Pacific region.

In a statement about the memorandum of understanding on Sunday, DMRC said that Blue Dart will transport cargo via metro trains during non-peak hours, utilising available capacity to ensure faster and more reliable movement of time-sensitive shipments.

“This innovative solution reduces dependency on road transport, thereby easing congestion and curbing vehicular emissions. At the same time, DMRC will optimise its resources while reinforcing its commitment to environmentally friendly transport solutions,” DMRC said.

Using metro systems for freight is not a new idea, but it has not been successfully tried on Indian urban rail transit systems yet. During the inception of Delhi Metro’s Airport Line between Dwarka and New Delhi, a pilot freight project was also launched but did not bear fruit. “Globally, metro systems are increasingly exploring ways to utilise spare capacity to generate revenue while promoting sustainability. For instance, Madrid Metro has initiated a pilot project in collaboration with logistics partners to transport parcels via metro trains, thereby reducing road traffic and pollution,” DMRC said, adding that it is actively engaging with Madrid Metro to exchange insights and best practices in urban freight transportation.

DMRC will also look to expand this policy, making it clear that the goal of the transporter going forward would be to augment its revenues. "We will be using the last coach in the first trains where minimal passenger movement occurs. As of now, no intermediate coaches will be used. Some initial trials have been done for a few days on the Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 to Vaishali/Noida Electronic City) and it will be scaled up gradually for different lines and subsequently introduced for full-fledged movement in a phased manner," DMRC said in response to this paper's queries.

As part of its long-term vision, DMRC plans to expand this cargo network to additional metro stations. Delhi Metro’s passenger ridership took a major hit after Covid-19, posing questions about its revenue generation abilities. While daily ridership has been hitting all-time highs now, the central government has been looking at increasing the profitability of metro systems across the country, including Delhi Metro. By integrating first-mile and last-mile connectivity through metro-enabled logistics solutions and Micro Parcel Hubs, the project enhances supply chain efficiency while alleviating road congestion and urban pollution, DMRC said. “Under this initiative, DMRC is leveraging its stations and tracks to establish a sustainable urban freight network across Delhi-NCR,” it added.