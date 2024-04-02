Domestic and international air traffic cross pre-pandemic peak in FY24

The domestic and international air traffic in India, for the first time, crossed the pre-pandemic peak of 2018-19 in 2023-24 due to a sustained increase in demand, according to aviation consultancy firm CAPA India's data released on Tuesday.





International air traffic in India saw faster growth than domestic air traffic in 2023-24. The international air traffic in the country stood at 69.7 million passengers in 2023-24, recording a 22.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. In 2018-19, a total of 69.5 million air passengers travelled internationally.

The domestic air traffic in India stood at 153.4 million passengers in 2023-24, reflecting a 13.46 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. In 2018-19, a total of 137.6 million air passengers travelled domestically.

The traffic in 2019-20 was impacted by Covid-19 as pandemic-induced restrictions were implemented from March 2020 onwards.