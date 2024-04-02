Home / Industry / News / Domestic and international air traffic cross pre-pandemic peak in FY24

Domestic and international air traffic cross pre-pandemic peak in FY24

International air traffic in India saw faster growth than domestic air traffic in 2023-24

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
The domestic and international air traffic in India, for the first time, crossed the pre-pandemic peak of 2018-19 in 2023-24 due to a sustained increase in demand, according to aviation consultancy firm CAPA India's data released on Tuesday.

International air traffic in India saw faster growth than domestic air traffic in 2023-24. The international air traffic in the country stood at 69.7 million passengers in 2023-24, recording a 22.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. In 2018-19, a total of 69.5 million air passengers travelled internationally.

The domestic air traffic in India stood at 153.4 million passengers in 2023-24, reflecting a 13.46 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. In 2018-19, a total of 137.6 million air passengers travelled domestically.

The traffic in 2019-20 was impacted by Covid-19 as pandemic-induced restrictions were implemented from March 2020 onwards.

Domestic traffic and international traffic surged past the pre-pandemic peak in FY24

  Domestic passenger traffic in India (in million) YoY increase (in %) International passenger traffic in India (in million) YoY increase (in %)
FY19 137.6 ---- 69.5 ------
FY20 137.3 -0.22% 66.5 -4.32%
FY21 52.6 -61.69% 10.1 -84.81%
FY22 83.4 58.56% 22.1 118.81%
FY23 135.2 62.11% 56.9 157.47%
FY24* 153.4 13.46% 69.7 22.50%

*preliminary data
Source: CAPA India

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

