India must innovate, not copy others' tech, says Sebi ED Sunil Kadam

Amid the Galgotias University controversy, Sebi's executive director Sunil Kadam on Saturday asked the market ecosystem to desist from "copying" others, and innovate by themselves.

"'... India should not be kind of copying things like which we have experienced in the global (AI Impact) Summit (where) somebody has short projected the Chinese product as our product. We should not be in that way. We should be doing our own innovation," Kadam said at an event organised by the brokers' body ANMI here.

Kadam said India has to funnel more money into research and development so that such instances are avoided, and exuded confidence that India has the capabilities to be a leader in innovation.

The remarks come days after a controversy at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where the private university ended up showing a robo dog manufactured by a Chinese company as its own innovation, leading to widespread concerns over a lot of aspects. Kadam said AI is set to change business models and the market ecosystem will have to understand ways to assess aspects like valuation and how best to use technology in doing the same. "... we all need to adapt to the AI technology no matter how we good or bad in understanding technology but we have no choice but to understand and adapt AI technology," he said.