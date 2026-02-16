DoP seeks stakeholder input on exempting 350-plus medical devices from GTE

The Department of Expenditure (DoE) of the Union finance ministry had then amended the General Financial Rules, 2017, empowering the ministry or department concerned to seek tender globally through GTEs.
The amendment states that no GTE shall be invited for tenders up to ₹200 crore or such limit as may be prescribed from time to time.
“However, in exceptional cases where the ministry or department feels that there are special reasons for GTE, it may record its detailed justification and seek prior approval for relaxation to the rule from the competent authority for tenders below such limits,” the DoE said in its office memorandum dated February 17, 2025.