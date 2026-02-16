DoP seeks stakeholder input on exempting 350-plus medical devices from GTE

The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) has sought stakeholder comments from the medical device industry over amendments to the list of medical devices exempted from restrictions related to floating of Global Tender Enquiry (GTE) by public procurement agencies.

This comes after the DoP last week released a draft list of 354 devices that government bodies can procure bypassing the local procurement clause for essential advanced technology not readily available in India.

“The department may also meet some domestic and MNC industry stakeholders over the next week to seek their suggestions regarding any further additions or removal from this list,” a person in the know told Business Standard.

He added that until then, the industry has been asked to submit any suggestion or objections on the list via email till February 28, 2026.

Under the DoP’s Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017, public procurement agencies are directed to prioritise purchasing pharmaceutical formulations from local suppliers. Class-I suppliers must have ≥80 per cent local content, while Class-II suppliers require 50 per cent to <80 per cent local content.