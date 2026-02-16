Lead-to-buy cycle for homes above ₹3 cr jumps 58% amid selective demand

Homes priced over ₹3 crore saw a 58 per cent rise in their lead-to-buy conversion time to 27 days in 2025 from 17 days in 2024, with buyers being more discerning with the choice at higher price points.

“This increase in conversion time from the lowest point reflects a shift from a seller-driven market to a more cautious, selective luxury housing-driven one,” said Santhosh Kumar, vice-chairman at Anarock Group.

He added that demand in the luxury category is now normalising, with ample new supply entering the market giving the target clientele a wider spread of options.

This comes even as the number of days taken by brokerages to convert initial leads into actual bookings decreased by 18.7 per cent from 32 days in 2024 to 26 days in 2025, despite a drop in housing sales this year.

According to data from realty consultancy firm Anarock’s AI analytics platform ASTRA, among all the sold housing budget segments, the conversion time was the lowest, at 15 days, for homes priced between ₹2 and 3 crore in 2025. This is nearly half of the 28 days taken to convert a lead into actual bookings for this budget segment in 2024. Prashant Thakur, executive director and head of research and advisory at Anarock Group, said that the drop in lead-to-buy conversion days is essentially due to higher sales of big-ticket size homes across the top cities. “This explains why the overall conversion time decreased in 2025 over 2024, despite sales reducing by 14 per cent over the year across the top seven cities,” he added.

The report stated that faster decision-making reflects strong buyer confidence and value perception in this segment, and possibly also a fear of missing out brought on by the relatively limited supply. On the other hand, homes priced between ₹1 and 2 crore took the highest lead-to-buy conversion time in 2025, clocking in at about 30 days. However, this was a decline from the 47-day lead-to-buy period recorded for such higher-priced properties in 2024. “Buyers of homes priced between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore took the second-longest time (around 29 days) to push the ‘buy’ button from the day they generated the first lead to paying the booking amount,” said Kumar.