DoT begins baseline survey for MSME; focuses on digital evolution via 5G

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has sought proposals from organisations and startups to develop a comprehensive Industry 4.0 baseline survey for the MSME sector in India, focusing on digital transformation through 5G technologies.

The survey aims to assess the current state of readiness for Industry 4.0 in the manufacturing sector, especially MSMEs, to identify improvements and prioritise investments, the department said on Wednesday.

The manufacturing industry is undergoing a significant transformation driven by the emergence of Industry 4.0, a concept that integrates advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing to enhance efficiency, productivity, process, strategy, and competitiveness.





Spearheaded by the Telecom Centre of Excellence India, a public-private partnership initiative, the survey will aim to understand the challenges faced by MSMEs in adapting to Industry 4.0 and utilising advanced technologies.

"The survey should aim to lay the groundwork for a robust ecosystem capable of capitalising on the capabilities offered by 5G and 6G networks. This should include identifying sector-specific needs in at least 10 sectors and preferences, recognising the diverse landscape of MSMEs, and providing targeted support to foster innovation and competitiveness," the department said.

The survey aims to not only address immediate barriers to digital transformation but also pave the way for the cyber-physical system through seamless integration of appropriate sensors using 5G and 6G technologies, ultimately driving sustainable growth across sectors.

The survey will, over a 60-day period, seek to cover five sectors each in northern and southern parts of India. The key recommendations will form the platform for policy interventions to achieve the transformative adoption of Industry 4.0, leading to enhanced competitive positioning and survivability of MSMEs.