Home / Industry / News / DoT secy launches experimental module for 5G labs, grants 1,500 permits

Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal | Image: x @neerajmittalias
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 9:57 PM IST
Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal on Friday virtually launched an experimental licence module for 100 5G Labs during a workshop at IIT Madras, an official statement said.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has granted around 1,500 experimental licences for 5G labs since the launch of the programme for carrying out trials and testing use cases for 5G services, the statement said.

"In a move to smoothen the processes for 100 5G Labs across academic institutions in India, Secretary (Telecom), Dr Neeraj Mittal, virtually launched the experimental licence module for 100 5G Labs during a 5G workshop at IIT Madras.

"This initiative aims to simplify the experimental licence requirements for these institutions, facilitating smoother operations and fostering innovation in the 5G domain," the statement said.

ALSO READ: India had 14th highest median 5G download rates in Q4 2023: Ookla

The licences are being issued on 'self-declaration mode' from the Saralsanchar portal of DoT through National Single Window System (NSWS), the statement said.

"To date, about 1,500 licences have been granted since the launch of this module on Saralsanchar portal in July 2021. As per the current process, the applicant has to fill necessary details regarding the experiment to be carried out, schematic of the setup, details of the equipment, frequency band of operation etc to obtain the experimental license," the statement said.
 


Topics :telecom servicestelecom sector in India5G in India5G network5G technology

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

