India had 14th highest median 5G download rates in Q4 2023: Ookla

India ranked 14th globally in 5G median download speeds, with 301.86 Mbps in the fourth quarter (October-December) of 2023, Seattle-based internet speedtest firm Ookla said on Monday.

"Thanks to Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel’s large-scale and swift deployment across the nation, India reached the top 15 markets with the fastest reported 5G median download speeds globally," Ookla said in a report. The United Arab Emirates had the highest median 5G download speeds globally at 654.6 Mbps, followed by Qatar and South Korea, it said.

A key result of the fast-expanding 5G ecosystem in India has been the increasing country-wide 5G availability in 2023, the report said. The report pointed out that Reliance Jio's 5G availability, or the percentage of 5G-active devices that spend the majority of their time connected to 5G networks, was higher at 68.8 percent in Q4 of 2023. Bharti Airtel, meanwhile, clocked 30.3 percent.

One of the main reasons for the increase in 5G availability in India is the significant growth in 5G-capable smartphones. According to Counterpoint Research, India’s 5G smartphone shipment share crossed 52 percent in 2023, growing 66 percent year-on-year. The introduction of more affordable 5G-capable devices in the market has helped boost 5G adoption in the country. Canalys reported that in Q4 2023, devices in the US$100 to $199 segment witnessed a growth of 168 percent in the country.

Jio’s 5G network reported a quicker video start time of 1.14 seconds than Airtel’s 5G network, which was 1.99 seconds. While Reliance Jio’s customers experienced a more noticeable decrease in video start time from 4G to 5G, with a reduction of 0.85 seconds, Airtel’s consumers saw a difference of 0.44 seconds.

The Indian mobile gaming industry, with an estimated 425 million gamers in 2023, has particularly benefited from the 5G push, the report said. Based on Ookla’s Q4 data, Reliance Jio had a lower latency of 77 milliseconds (ms) on 5G compared to Airtel’s 92 ms. Game Latency is a measure of lag time to popular gaming server locations.

"Reliance Jio’s latency improved by 29 percent on 5G compared to 4G (109 ms), whereas Airtel’s users experienced around a 15 percent improvement on 5G than 4G (108 ms). India has the second-largest mobile gaming industry in the world.





5G avilability rising fast Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 5G availability in India in 2023 (%)* 28.1 40.1 45 52 Note : Represents the percentage of 5G-active devices that spend majority of their time connected to 5G networks. The report pointed out 5G Net Promoter Scores (NPS), a gauge of customer satisfaction and loyalty, continued to surpass those of 4G LTE in India. Reliance Jio and Airtel scored positively in their 5G NPS in Q4 2023, with similar NPS of 7.4 and 7.5, respectively.

Source : Ookla Research

5G availability by operators in Q4 2023 (%)

Reliance Jio 68.8

Bharti Airtel 30.3