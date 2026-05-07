EAC-PM proposes social equity-led approach for priority sector lending

The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) has called for a review of India’s priority sector lending (PSL) framework, recommending that mandatory lending targets be narrowed from economic to social equity.

The paper argued that PSL should focus primarily on improving credit access for small and marginal farmers, micro enterprises, and weaker sections instead of retaining wide sectoral classifications that have expanded over time.

“Given this economic inefficiency, the focus of PSAs should be changed from economic to social equity. Emphasis should be placed on its original goals of making credit available to SFs/MFs, small-scale industries, and weaker sections. Legacy inclusions in the definition of priority sector that are no longer relevant can be removed. Targets can be adjusted commensurately,” the paper said.