Electricity shortage rises fivefold in September, remains low in volume

India's electricity shortage rose to 544 million units (MUs) in September, a fivefold jump over the shortage of 98 MUs witnessed in the previous month, August 2026, according to fresh data sourced from the Grid Controller of India (Grid-India).

This comes on the back of high power demand due to a below-normal monsoon and improved economic activity. Data showed energy shortage dropped from 270 MUs in April 2026 to 98 MUs in August. In September, daily energy shortage rose to a high of 54 MUs on September 15 before declining significantly.

However, the overall quantum of shortage in electricity supply is still a minuscule 0.6 per cent of demand. Data showed maximum power demand met by the grid rose to 248 gigawatts (GW) on September 30, while the shortage stood at only 1,551 megawatts (MW) during the evening peak hours on that day.

Grid-India data showed that during solar hours on Wednesday, the country's grid met a maximum power demand of 248 GW with nil electricity shortage, while during non-solar hours, maximum demand stood at 235 GW with a shortage of 3,358 MW. The country's peak power demand reached an all-time high of 271 GW in May 2026, driven by intense summer cooling requirements. Since then, electricity consumption has continued to rise every month, including an estimated increase of 11 per cent in September 2026. Overall, power demand is expected to increase by 6.5–7 per cent in the current financial year, primarily on the back of an El Niño-induced deficit in rainfall. During the June–September season this year, India is estimated to have recorded its lowest monsoon rainfall in more than a decade.