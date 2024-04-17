Women in tech workforce in GCCs to rise to 35% by 2027: TeamLease report

The proportion of women in technology roles within global capability centres (GCCs) is poised to rise from 25 per cent to 35 per cent by 2027, according to a recent report by TeamLease Digital, a tech staffing and solutions provider.

Titled 'Women at the Heart of India's Digital Evolution', the report delves into various aspects of the female tech workforce in India. It examines women's employment in GCCs and non-tech sectors, city-wise trends in workforce expansion, and in-demand and futuristic tech roles for women. Additionally, it addresses the challenges faced by women in tech.

Tech roles such as quantum computing scientist, blockchain developer, AI ethics officer, AI researcher, cybersecurity analyst, 5G technology specialist, and edge computing specialist are expected to be in high demand in the coming years.

Gender disparity in tech industry

The report further highlights a significant gender disparity, with an estimated 2.05 million women compared to 3.61 million men in the tech industry as of 2024. This disparity is attributed to various challenges women face, including low educational enrolment, lack of quality opportunities, gender pay gap, safety concerns, societal norms, discriminatory workplace practices, and a lack of upskilling and reskilling opportunities.

To address these challenges, the report suggests implementing return-to-work programmes, closing the pay gap, establishing well-structured role models for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) professionals, and creating open pathways for equal opportunities.

In non-tech sectors, the report predicts that more than 40 per cent of women will be hired for both tech and non-tech positions in sectors like banking, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, consumer, and retail by FY25. The average number of women in tech positions in non-tech companies is expected to increase by 9 per cent.

Tech sector prioritising employment of women

Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, emphasised the need to amplify female participation in tech roles in non-tech sectors. "With only 0.5 per cent of the total female workforce engaged in tech roles in non-tech sectors, there is a pressing need to amplify female participation in this domain. Having said that, the tech sector is increasingly prioritising the employment of women," she said.

"We can expect to see more growth on the basis of the sustained efforts of the government and women-centric programmes enabling increased participation of women in tech, inclusive maternity and childcare support," she added.

The report underscores the importance of the next five years for India to achieve an 8 per cent GDP growth rate, with women expected to account for more than half of the new workforce by 2030, said Sharma.

Women workforce participation

City-specific statistics reveal that tier-1 cities lead in women workforce participation, with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat expected to be hubs for female hiring. In the manufacturing sector, Tamil Nadu currently employs 43 per cent of the total female workforce.

At the hierarchy level, fresher positions have the highest concentration of women at 34 per cent, followed by 26 per cent in junior roles (3 to 5 years experience), 18 per cent in mid-senior roles (5 to 15 years experience), 11 per cent in leadership roles (15-20 years experience), and only 8 per cent in the C-suite or boardroom level.

The report attributes the decline in women in leadership roles to a lack of opportunities, support for women with caregiving responsibilities, and a scarcity of mentors and role models.

Sharma also emphasised the need for a continual increase in the number of women joining or re-entering the tech workforce, calling for action to address the obstacles hindering increased female involvement.