Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Auto parts sector to grow 7-9% in FY26, driven by 2W, PV demand: Crisil

Auto parts sector to grow 7-9% in FY26, driven by 2W, PV demand: Crisil

A moderate recovery in commercial vehicles and tractor sales, which contribute around 17 per cent to overall revenue, is also expected to support growth

commercial vehicle, cv, trucks, buses

The aftermarket segment, with a 15 per cent revenue share, is projected to grow steadily at 5-7 per cent, aided by an ageing vehicle fleet. | Representational

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s auto components industry is expected to grow 7-9 per cent in FY26, maintaining last fiscal’s pace, supported by strong domestic demand from two-wheelers (2Ws) and passenger vehicles (PVs) — especially utility vehicles — which together account for nearly half of the sector’s revenues. 
 
Crisil’s analysis covered component manufacturers accounting for 35 per cent of the sector’s Rs 7.9 trillion revenue in FY25.
 
A moderate recovery in commercial vehicles and tractor sales, which contribute around 17 per cent to overall revenue, is also expected to support growth, according to a report by Crisil Ratings.
 
The aftermarket segment, with a 15 per cent revenue share, is projected to grow steadily at 5-7 per cent, aided by an ageing vehicle fleet. However, global headwinds persist. Weak demand for new vehicles in the US and Europe — destinations for about 60 per cent of India’s auto component exports — could weigh on the sector’s export performance, which is expected to moderate to 7-8 per cent growth this year.
   
Operating profitability is likely to remain range-bound at 12-12.5 per cent, supported by a growing share of high-margin, technology-intensive components such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), infotainment systems, and advanced braking modules. Input costs have also eased, particularly for steel, aluminium, and plastics, which account for over 70 per cent of raw material costs. Still, proposed US tariffs of 25 per cent on certain imports threaten to dent the margins of exporters significantly reliant on that market. The US alone makes up just 5 per cent of total sector revenue but contributes 28 per cent to export earnings and remains the fastest-growing export destination.

Also Read

PremiumBelrise Industries

Belrise eyes four-wheeler, CV push ahead of ₹2,150-cr IPO on May 21

IPO

Auto component maker Belrise Industries files for Rs 2,150 crore IPO

Exam results

CHSE Odisha 12th results 2025 to be released today at orissaresults.nic.in

Sarojini, Sarojini Nagar, Sarojini market, police, Delhi police

Why demolition drive at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market has sparked outcry

Results, Exam results

Odisha CHSE Class 12th results 2025 to be out today at chseodisha.nic.in

 
“The share of high-margin components has increased from around 18 per cent pre-Covid to nearly 27 per cent now, thanks to growing premiumisation and stricter global emission norms,” said Anil More, Associate Director, Crisil Ratings. “This structural shift and falling input costs will support stable margins despite global headwinds. However, companies with high exposure to the US may see a margin squeeze of 125-150 basis points, given limited room to pass on new tariffs.”
 
Demand from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) — which generate two-thirds of total revenue — is expected to grow 8–9 per cent this fiscal, with value growth outpacing volumes amid rising safety, emission, and electronic content in 2Ws and PVs.
 
Capital expenditure is expected to remain high at around Rs 22,000 crore as companies invest in EV capabilities, automation, and precision manufacturing to keep pace with evolving model launches. However, electric vehicles currently constitute just 4 per cent of PV volumes, keeping their revenue contribution limited in the near term.
 
Despite these challenges, the sector’s credit outlook remains stable due to strong internal accruals, controlled working capital, and minimal reliance on external debt. 

More From This Section

Renault

Renault Group seeks CCI nod to buy out remaining 51% stake in Indian JV

PremiumSUVs

Entry-level car buyers priced out even as SUV sales surge in India

Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director

Suzuki Motorcycle India to set up ₹1,200 cr manufacturing plant in Haryana

2025 Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo ‘bold edition' launched in India

Mahindra Bolero, Bolero Neo 'Bold Edition' in India: Price, features & more

Honda CMX500 Rebel

Honda Rebel 500 launched in India; Check price, features, bookings and more

Topics : Auto component commercial vehicle Crisil report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHPBOSE 12 English Paper Re-CheckingBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon