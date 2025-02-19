EPC companies raise concern over longer payment cycles for water projects

The country’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms have highlighted longer payment cycles, and related working capital cycle deterioration in the water segment.

With the election season ending and an extension and budgetary allocation for the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, industry executives see this as a short-term pain.

“Since funds were stopped for some time with respect to water projects funded under the Jal Jeevan Mission, there were some stoppages,” said a senior executive from Larsen & Toubro (L&T), in a post earnings call in January.

According to Puja Jalan, director, CareEdge Ratings, the payment cycle under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) was previously 2-3 months but has now stretched to 4-5 months during FY25.

Those at KEC International in a recent analysts’ call noted their receivables for this sector are over ₹500 crore. An executive from another company, executing some large water-related projects, noted that their receivables from one major state alone is in the range of ₹200 crore, with no payments received from that state for more than two months. Jalan noted, “The delay in payments is due to a mix of administrative delays at both the Centre and state levels, including the impact of the general and state elections. Additionally, there was pending clarity over the extension of the JJM scheme (which ended in March 2024), resulting in lower work allocation.”

Also reflective of the trend, is the spending on JJM, which has been only 1/3rd of the budgeted expenditure of ₹70,000 crore for FY24-25, she added. The scheme has now been extended until 2028, with a budgetary allocation of ₹67,000 crore for FY25-26. With this budget allocation, executives at Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) expect, “Cash to start improving in Q4 of 2025 and Q1 of 2026,” they said at a recent earnings’ call They added that the company has realised ₹340 crore from the water business from January onwards. It anticipates “collecting the remaining ₹500-700 crore, which is already billed, in Q4 2025 or Q1 2026.”