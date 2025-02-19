Phoenix Kothari lines up Rs 5K cr investment in TN footwear industry

In a sign of Tamil Nadu competing with global footwear clusters like Dongguan in China and Campos Bom in Brazil, Phoenix Kothari Footwear Ltd on Wednesday announced a fresh investment of Rs 5,000 crore in footwear hubs across multiple locations in the state, which may create more than 53,000 jobs by 2027.

This is in addition to the Rs 5,000-crore investment it had already announced in Perambalur, where it has begun manufacturing Crocs brand footwear. The factory at the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu’s (SIPCOT) industrial park in Perambalur is operated through a company called JR One Footwear, a joint venture between Phoenix Kothari Footwear Ltd and global major Shoetown.

J Rafiq Ahmed, managing director, Kothari Industrial Corporation, said the number of employees in Phoenix Kothari is expected to cross 55,000 by 2027, in addition to around 2,000 already working for JR One. "We are planning to invest another Rs 5,000 crore in Erayur and Karur facilities. In Erayur, another 25,000 jobs will be created, while in Karur, we may add another 15,000 people. This is in addition to another 13,000 jobs to be added in our existing unit in Perambalur," Ahmed said. He currently holds a 47.08 per cent stake in the entity. In November 2023, JR One Kothari started a manufacturing plant to produce Crocs brand footwear in Perambalur. In addition to Crocs, it has agreements for the manufacturing and distribution of the Kickers brand of footwear in India. The company is in the process of roping in another global major by February 26.

Already, premium global brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, and Tommy Hilfiger are either produced in Tamil Nadu or source raw materials from the state. The state also contributes over 32 per cent of India's total production, and its leather and non-leather footwear exports hold a 48 per cent national share, equivalent to over $2 billion. According to the state government, with a recently rolled-out policy pushing its growth, the footwear sector in Tamil Nadu is a key driver of the state’s industrial growth story. Kothari Group had already roped in Qatar-based Sheikh Falah Bin Jassim Bin Jabor Al Thani for setting up a fertiliser factory in that country. The company was reportedly planning to invest around Rs 7,000 crore in the fertiliser sector.