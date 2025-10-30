Exide Industries delays board meet as I-T department surveys offices

Battery maker Exide Industries on Thursday said that the Income Tax department was conducting a survey at its offices and manufacturing units.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that the IT department had been conducting the survey since October 29 and that it was extending its full cooperation to the authorities.

“Currently, there is no material impact on the business operations of the company due to the aforesaid action. In the event there is any further material update that requires intimation under the SEBI Listing Regulations, the company will make necessary disclosures in accordance with regulatory provisions,” it said.