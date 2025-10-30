BSNL achieves 93% of revenue target in September quarter, says Scindia

State-owned telecom firm BSNL achieved 93 per cent of its target revenue at Rs 5,347 crore for September quarter FY26, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

After the quarterly review of BSNL, the minister said the company's revenue for the first half of current fiscal stood at Rs 11,134 crore.

"This quarter we have achieved a 93 per cent revenue run rate vis-a-vis our target. So we had set a target of Rs 5,740 crore, we've achieved Rs 5,347 crore. So, we are very close to a rather bold target that we had set for ourselves based on last year's jump in earnings," Scindia said.

The minister said there is a target to increase BSNL's revenue by 20 per cent for full fiscal year to Rs 27,500 crore. "Our ARPU is also increased. It was Rs 81 in Q1 of this year, it's increased to Rs 91 in Q2 of this year. So there's been a 12 per cent improvement in ARPU," the minister said. Average revenue per user (ARPU) is a key metrics to measure growth of a telecom operator. The minister said some circles-- Maharashtra, Kerala, UP East, Andaman & Nicobar, and Jammu and Kashmir -- have done exceptionally well where ARPU is as high as Rs 214.