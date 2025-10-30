Home / Industry / News / BSNL achieves 93% of revenue target in September quarter, says Scindia

BSNL achieves 93% of revenue target in September quarter, says Scindia

After the quarterly review of BSNL, the minister said the company's revenue for the first half of current fiscal stood at Rs 11,134 crore

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia
The minister said there is a target to increase BSNL's revenue by 20 per cent for full fiscal year to Rs 27,500 crore (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned telecom firm BSNL achieved 93 per cent of its target revenue at Rs 5,347 crore for September quarter FY26, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

After the quarterly review of BSNL, the minister said the company's revenue for the first half of current fiscal stood at Rs 11,134 crore.

"This quarter we have achieved a 93 per cent revenue run rate vis-a-vis our target. So we had set a target of Rs 5,740 crore, we've achieved Rs 5,347 crore. So, we are very close to a rather bold target that we had set for ourselves based on last year's jump in earnings," Scindia said.

The minister said there is a target to increase BSNL's revenue by 20 per cent for full fiscal year to Rs 27,500 crore.

"Our ARPU is also increased. It was Rs 81 in Q1 of this year, it's increased to Rs 91 in Q2 of this year. So there's been a 12 per cent improvement in ARPU," the minister said.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) is a key metrics to measure growth of a telecom operator.

The minister said some circles-- Maharashtra, Kerala, UP East, Andaman & Nicobar, and Jammu and Kashmir -- have done exceptionally well where ARPU is as high as Rs 214.

Scindia raised concern on performance of circles like Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Kolkata where ARPU is in the range of Rs 60.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Live events segment increasingly gains prominence for ticketing platforms

Aakash shareholders clear share capital hike after NCLAT approval

Govt removes green clearance for pilot projects on coal gasification

Chennai's skyline to host first Taj-branded residences in India by 2027-end

India crosses 500 Gw power capacity, non-fossil sources contribute over 50%

Topics :Jyotiraditya ScindiaBSNLtelecom sector in Indiatelecom sector

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story