Express exports to US show 'small dips' after tariff, says EICI CEO

The Indian express logistics industry has experienced “small dips” in its shipments to the US since the 25 per cent tariff came into effect earlier this month. However, any real impact will only become evident after a lag of several months, Vijay Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the Express Industry Council of India (EICI), told Business Standard in an interview on Tuesday.

The industry has an annual turnover of around USD 9 billion, with 70 per cent of its business coming from the domestic market and the remaining 30 per cent from international trade. Of the international share, about 20 per cent involves shipments to and from the US.

Since August 1, Indian exports to the United States have been subject to a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff. From August 27, an additional 25 per cent penalty—linked to India’s continued purchases of Russian oil—will come into force, effectively doubling the levy to 50 per cent on most shipments. When asked about the impact of the existing tariff on exports handled by express logistics companies, Kumar said, “It is too early for me to comment. About 20 per cent of our international trade is with the US, and not all products shipped there are covered by this tariff. Electronics and pharmaceuticals are excluded. But yes, some of the products we carry—such as textiles, leather, and handicrafts—will be affected.”

He added, “There will always be a lag from the time the tariff kicks in. It started earlier this month. The actual impact depends on how exporters price their products after discussions with their US customers.” According to Kumar, the lag could last a few months, and early signs already point to “small dips” in shipments. “I have gathered this from discussions with various members,” he said. When asked if “small dips” meant a 5-10 per cent fall, he replied, “It is very difficult for me to give a number. These are anecdotal and subjective.” “Currently, a 25 per cent tariff is in place in India. Compared to China, we still have an average five per cent advantage. For this reason, we are not seeing too much impact yet. What happens on August 27, no one knows,” Kumar said.

The tariff from the US government applies to a wide range of products, including textiles, gems and jewellery, auto components, machinery, seafood, and leather goods, though pharmaceuticals and smartphones have been exempted, offering some relief. EICI's members—which include players like Blue Dart, UPS, FedEx, and DTDC—comprise about 80 per cent of the total industry turnover. The express logistics industry currently falls under the 12 per cent GST slab. When asked about the government’s proposal to have just two GST slabs—5 per cent and 18 per cent—from October this year, Kumar said, “First, we would prefer it to be five per cent because the lower the rate, the better it is for all the players concerned. Second, whatever the rate is, the other logistics players in the space (normal transporters, freight forwarders, etc.) should also have a similar rate. It would be fair play.”