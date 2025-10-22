Festive spirit fuels record growth for India's faith-tech startups

Faith technology (faithtech) startups are seeing a surge in activity this festival season as more people turn to the internet for spiritual guidance, consultations, and puja essentials. Companies in the sector credit the rise in sales and user engagement to heightened religious sentiment, stronger tech adoption, and growing trust in online spiritual professionals.

Astroyogi reported a 2.5x increase in active users and a 3x rise in digital consultations compared with the previous year. The company credited the growth to the convenience of digital access — eliminating travel and long queues — higher adoption among younger and diaspora users, and aggressive festival-themed promotions and bundled offerings. The platform hosts over 10,000 professionals, including astrologers, tarot readers, vastu experts, and spiritual coaches.

"As platforms become more mature and trustworthy, with verified consultants and transparent pricing, users are increasingly comfortable engaging online for spiritual needs," said Meena Kapoor, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Astroyogi. Punit Pandey, cofounder of AstroSage AI, echoed Kapoor's view, observing that social influences and the desire for psychological comfort during festival celebrations further amplify engagement with faith-based services. "The festival season has always been a time when people seek spiritual guidance and perform rituals. With tech becoming more integrated into daily life, digital platforms like AstroSage AI are increasingly fulfilling these needs," he said.

Consultations on AstroSage AI have grown 300 per cent year-on-year, powered by AI. “This remarkable growth shows that more users than ever are relying on the platform for accurate, timely, and personalised spiritual guidance,” Pandey added. AstroSure.AI, which launched in 2025, is also seeing traction in both user engagement and sales, said cofounder and CEO Vanya Mishra. “AstroSure.AI has seen a rise in repeat interactions and returning users. Our monthly active user base now exceeds 300,000, with over 15,000 daily active users across the app and website and an impressive 72 per cent user retention rate. The app has crossed 1 million downloads on Android and iOS, growing from 150,000 beta users to over 800,000,” Mishra said.

Users are exploring features beyond standard consultations, such as personalised reports, compatibility checks, lucky numbers, panchang insights, tithi guides, and auspicious timing suggestions. Mishra said that these features are driving higher free-to-paid conversions and repeat engagement. Demand extends beyond consultations. Curated puja kits and ritual items have also seen a surge, boosting faithtech startups that sell both products and services. Astroyogi and AstroSage AI reported a 25–30 per cent increase in sales of puja kits, gemstones, and other ritual items. “Astroyogi has observed a 30 per cent rise in sales of spiritual products, such as puja kits, often paired with live consultations, enhancing overall user experience and engagement,” Kapoor said.