NHAI to deploy Network Survey Vehicles to analyse 21,000 km highways

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will deploy Network Survey Vehicles (NSVs) in 23 states, covering 20,933 km of National Highways, for collection, processing, and analysis of road inventory and pavement condition data.

“The deployment of NSVs will enable NHAI to collect necessary data related to road inventory and pavement condition, including all relevant road defects like surface cracking, potholes, and patches. The data collected through NSV surveys will highlight deficiencies in road conditions, prompting NHAI to take corrective measures for better upkeep of National Highways,” the highways authority announced on Wednesday.

AI-backed data for better road upkeep

The NSV system is a specialised infrastructure management tool comprising vehicles equipped with advanced sensors and data acquisition systems. These vehicles systematically collect data on road inventory and pavement condition of National Highways. According to NHAI, the data collected is crucial for making decisions related to pavement maintenance, asset management, and infrastructure planning. The initiative aims to support evidence-based maintenance and improve the longevity and quality of national road networks. Several highway users in recent weeks have shared videos of damaged stretches, prompting the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to focus on strengthening and proactive maintenance of these highways.