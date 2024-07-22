Fast capacity, energy efficiency among focus areas for Railways: Eco Survey

Fast capacity augmentation, modernisation of rolling stock, and energy efficiency are among the key focus areas for Railways, the Economic Survey 2023-24 said, highlighting Outlook's for Railway, on Monday. "In line with this, investments are prioritised in areas like dedicated freight corridors, high-speed rail, modern passenger services like Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat Express, Aastha Special Trains, high-capacity rolling stock and last-mile rail linkages," the Survey said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp It said that the Railways is planning projects for three major corridors -High-traffic density corridors, Energy, Mineral and Cement Corridors, and Rail Sagar (port connectivity) corridors- to reduce logistics cost and carbon footprint.

The survey said that the Railways has planned to reduce its carbon footprint primarily through sourcing its energy requirements through renewable energy sources.

"The expected requirement of installation of renewable capacity by 2029-30 is around 30 Giga Watts. Other strategies include shifting from diesel to electric traction, promotion of energy efficiency and afforestation," it said.

"Carbon emission by 2029-30 as per business-as-usual mode is estimated to be 60 million tonnes.

"As of March 2024, 231 Mega Watt (MW) of solar plants (both on Rooftops and on land) and about 103 MW of wind power plants have been commissioned. Further, about 5,750 MW of renewable capacity has also been tied up," the survey said.