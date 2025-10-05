Exotic bags to sparkling shoes: Diwali turns into runway for luxury brands

All that glitters may not necessarily be gold, especially at one of New Delhi’s luxury malls, Emporio. The Vasant Kunj mall is buzzing with festive fervour as luxury brands roll out their Diwali capsule collections ahead of the much-awaited Festival of Lights. From exotic bags to sparkling shoes and bejewelled watches, these collections perfectly capture the season’s celebratory spirit.

At Jimmy Choo, a seven-piece capsule edit features the brand’s iconic Bon Bon bag in three shades — crystal-studded, champagne, and red — retailing at ₹5.4 lakh, ₹2.95 lakh, and ₹1.9 lakh, respectively.

“Since Dussehra, we’ve seen growing interest among shoppers gearing up for the festivities. Even on a Friday evening, the boutiques are bustling — a sign that this season will be a strong one,” says an executive at the store.

Nearby, Gucci has unveiled the beloved Marmont shoulder bag in two new shades — light pink and aquatic green in metallic finish — retailing at ₹2.39 lakh. The iconic Bamboo bag has been reimagined with stitched Swarovski crystals for ₹3.49 lakh, while a gold Dionysus clutch in anaconda snakeskin is priced at ₹3.36 lakh. Versace, meanwhile, is paying homage to founder Donatella Versace’s final collection for the House of Versace with the exclusive embellished quilted Kleio bag, reinterpreted with tonal beads and crystals that echo the iconic Barocco motif. Valentino’s Diwali collection, under creative director Alessandro Michele, features radiant window displays that reinterpret the brand’s design codes through mirrors, vibrant orange shades, and marigold flowers. The classic Garavani Locò shoulder bag, embroidered with Indian motifs and studded with crystals, retails at ₹3.75 lakh.

At Cartier, diya-lit windows showcase the iconic Baignoire watches crafted in 18-carat gold and studded with diamonds. Prices start at ₹21 lakh for standard designs, with the elongated Baignoire Allongée fetching a stunning ₹49 lakh. In the main foyer, Michael Kors presents the Laila satchel in metallic gold and silver, priced at ₹32,000. The limited-edition Ludlow shoulder bags in gold, beige, and black are available for ₹27,000. Bvlgari has introduced new Serpenti bags for the December quarter, adorned with crystals. The top-handle bag retails at ₹6.5 lakh, while the shoulder bag is priced at ₹6.3 lakh. Gifts go luxe

Luxury hotels across the country are also embracing the festive spirit with curated gifting hampers. The Taj Mahal Hotel in Delhi’s Mansingh Road has launched hampers under Tarang, ranging from ₹3,100 to ₹2.51 lakh. Offerings include luxurious keepsakes, contemporary indulgences, and gourmet selections, such as silver Ganesha idols, Kashmiri saffron, Apple AirPods, and curated coffee and tea selections. ITC Hotels offers hampers featuring everything from nutmeg fudge brownies to traditional treats like nankhatai and laddoos, alongside candle sets and lotus-shaped glass tealight holders. International chain Hilton celebrates with Khushiyan by Hilton hampers, which patrons can customise to their tastes, priced between ₹1,500 and ₹15,000.