Home / Industry / News / Exotic bags to sparkling shoes: Diwali turns into runway for luxury brands

Exotic bags to sparkling shoes: Diwali turns into runway for luxury brands

From Jimmy Choo to Cartier, global luxury houses roll out glittering Diwali capsule collections and curated gift hampers across Delhi

pre-loved luxury india, second-hand designer brands india, ziniosa bags, kuro india fashion, retag resale luxury, circular fashion india, luxury resale startups, indian luxury retail trends, affordable designer labels, pre-owned luxury shopping india
premium
At Jimmy Choo, a seven-piece capsule edit features the brand’s iconic Bon Bon bag in three shades — crystal-studded, champagne, and red — retailing at ₹5.4 lakh, ₹2.95 lakh, and ₹1.9 lakh, respectively. | PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
All that glitters may not necessarily be gold, especially at one of New Delhi’s luxury malls, Emporio. The Vasant Kunj mall is buzzing with festive fervour as luxury brands roll out their Diwali capsule collections ahead of the much-awaited Festival of Lights. From exotic bags to sparkling shoes and bejewelled watches, these collections perfectly capture the season’s celebratory spirit.
 
At Jimmy Choo, a seven-piece capsule edit features the brand’s iconic Bon Bon bag in three shades — crystal-studded, champagne, and red — retailing at ₹5.4 lakh, ₹2.95 lakh, and ₹1.9 lakh, respectively.
 
“Since Dussehra, we’ve seen growing interest among shoppers gearing up for the festivities. Even on a Friday evening, the boutiques are bustling — a sign that this season will be a strong one,” says an executive at the store.
 
Nearby, Gucci has unveiled the beloved Marmont shoulder bag in two new shades — light pink and aquatic green in metallic finish — retailing at ₹2.39 lakh. The iconic Bamboo bag has been reimagined with stitched Swarovski crystals for ₹3.49 lakh, while a gold Dionysus clutch in anaconda snakeskin is priced at ₹3.36 lakh.
 
Versace, meanwhile, is paying homage to founder Donatella Versace’s final collection for the House of Versace with the exclusive embellished quilted Kleio bag, reinterpreted with tonal beads and crystals that echo the iconic Barocco motif.
 
Valentino’s Diwali collection, under creative director Alessandro Michele, features radiant window displays that reinterpret the brand’s design codes through mirrors, vibrant orange shades, and marigold flowers. The classic Garavani Locò shoulder bag, embroidered with Indian motifs and studded with crystals, retails at ₹3.75 lakh.
 
At Cartier, diya-lit windows showcase the iconic Baignoire watches crafted in 18-carat gold and studded with diamonds. Prices start at ₹21 lakh for standard designs, with the elongated Baignoire Allongée fetching a stunning ₹49 lakh.
 
In the main foyer, Michael Kors presents the Laila satchel in metallic gold and silver, priced at ₹32,000. The limited-edition Ludlow shoulder bags in gold, beige, and black are available for ₹27,000.
 
Bvlgari has introduced new Serpenti bags for the December quarter, adorned with crystals. The top-handle bag retails at ₹6.5 lakh, while the shoulder bag is priced at ₹6.3 lakh.
 
Gifts go luxe
 
Luxury hotels across the country are also embracing the festive spirit with curated gifting hampers.
 
The Taj Mahal Hotel in Delhi’s Mansingh Road has launched hampers under Tarang, ranging from ₹3,100 to ₹2.51 lakh. Offerings include luxurious keepsakes, contemporary indulgences, and gourmet selections, such as silver Ganesha idols, Kashmiri saffron, Apple AirPods, and curated coffee and tea selections.
 
ITC Hotels offers hampers featuring everything from nutmeg fudge brownies to traditional treats like nankhatai and laddoos, alongside candle sets and lotus-shaped glass tealight holders.
 
International chain Hilton celebrates with Khushiyan by Hilton hampers, which patrons can customise to their tastes, priced between ₹1,500 and ₹15,000.
   
The Oberoi has launched Giftwrapped by Oberoi — a collection of artisanal, responsibly sourced hampers in Oberoi Blue, Brown, Ivory, and Gold, accented with a special festive orange.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Litigation on the rise as IT services shift to IP-led business models

Premium

Festival cheer likely to lift housing market after three-quarter slump

Premium

Domestic gas demand to pick up pace by FY27: IGX MD & CEO Mediratta

Premium

Genomic testing gets affordable, drives expansion beyond metro cities

Premium

Festival cheer: Gifting platforms unwrap 50% growth on quick commerce

Topics :Luxury brandsdiwali shoppingDiwali sale

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story