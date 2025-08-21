Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AI key to India's infrastructure future: Nitin Gadkari at BS Infra Summit

AI key to India's infrastructure future: Nitin Gadkari at BS Infra Summit

Speaking at the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said the govt is building green highways using bio-bitumen, waste plastic, rubber and 8 million tonnes of municipal garbage

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the government is preparing to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) in the construction of roads, bridges and tunnels to boost efficiency and safety.
 
Speaking at the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit, Gadkari said, “We are thinking of implementing AI in the construction of roads, bridges and tunnels. We are also considering making precast technology mandatory in road construction.”
 
The minister said that AI would be used to address challenges such as landslides and waterlogging in hilly areas. “Landslides in Himachal and Uttarakhand are a big challenge. We are trying to use AI to identify waterlogging and landslide spots and even monitor bridge strength,” he said.
 
 
The minister underlined the government’s push for sustainable infrastructure. “We have already decided to build green highways. We are encouraging the use of alternative fuels in construction equipment. More than 80 lakh tonnes (8 million tonnes) of municipal garbage have been used in road construction, along with bio-bitumen, waste rubber and plastic. We are always promoting new technology and innovation,” he said.
 
Talking about the digital tolling systems, Gadkari highlighted that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rolled out digital tolling systems. “Barrier-free toll collection is already in place. We have also introduced an annual pass for ₹3,000. Freight charges are coming down as a result,” he said.

On funding for highways, Gadkari said resources were not an issue. “I don’t need investment from anybody. My problem is not resources, my problem is expertise. Toll income is ₹55,000 crore per year and will reach ₹1,40,000 crore next year, which will be monetised. Every project is economically viable,” he said.
 
On road safety, the minister admitted that reducing accidents remained a major challenge. “Every year we have five lakh accidents and 1.8 lakh deaths, 66 per cent of which are in the 18-36 age group. Safe roads and better engineering are our responsibility, but enforcement and human behaviour are the biggest problems. People are not wearing helmets, not following lanes or traffic rules,” he said.
 
Gadkari added that new measures were being introduced to change this. “Every two-wheeler will now be sold with two ISI-marked helmets. Road safety will be part of the school curriculum. We are also incentivising good samaritans -- anyone who helps an accident victim to hospital will receive ₹25,000, and medical expenses of up to ₹1.5 lakh for a week will be covered,” he said.
 
The minister also pointed to the growth of India’s automobile industry. “When I took charge, the auto industry was worth ₹12 lakh crore. Today it is ₹22 lakh crore and India is the third largest in the world,” he said.
 
Looking ahead, Gadkari reiterated his mission on hydrogen fuel. “My aim is to bring down the cost of green hydrogen to $1 per kg. Hydrogen is the most important fuel for the future, and at the pace we are going, India will soon be a leader,” he said.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

