Flipkart executives meet ministers to discuss MSME push, India listing

Flipkart Group Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy and Group Head of Corporate Affairs Rajneesh Kumar met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday to discuss the company’s efforts to boost small business participation in digital commerce and support financial inclusion. They also met Prahlad Joshi, Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy.

The executives shared updates on Flipkart’s initiatives to onboard MSMEs, artisans, and small businesses across platforms, including the Flipkart marketplace, fashion arm Myntra, and travel subsidiary Cleartrip. The discussion also covered financial inclusion programs being developed through Flipkart’s fintech platform, super.money.

As part of a broader alignment with India’s evolving digital economy, Flipkart reaffirmed its intent to redomicile to India—a move widely seen as a precursor to a potential public listing, according to sources. ALSO READ: JSW Cement sets price band of ₹139-147/share for ₹3,600 crore IPO “We also reaffirmed our ‘India First’ commitment as we strengthen supply chain infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and help create a skilling ecosystem to train people, sellers, and underserved communities while creating new jobs and livelihood opportunities,” said Kumar in a LinkedIn post. The executives met Prahlad Joshi to discuss the company’s approach to consumer rights, sustainability, and its role in advancing India’s digital economy.