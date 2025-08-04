Home / Industry / News / Industrial electronics vital to India's $500 bn manufacturing goal: ICEA

Industrial electronics vital to India's $500 bn manufacturing goal: ICEA

Accordingly, ICEA said industrial electronics must be front and centre of India's electronics growth strategy

make in india, manufacturing, electronics industry
Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA, stressed that the industrial electronics segment must be recognised as a national strategic priority. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 7:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) on Monday underlined the need for focusing on industrial and infrastructure electronics to achieve the $500 billion electronics manufacturing target by 2030-31.

The future of India's electronics industry lies not only in the manufacturing of products, but equally in the manufacturing of goods that will automate factories, cities, and transportation networks, the industry body said in a release.

Accordingly, ICEA said industrial electronics must be front and centre of India's electronics growth strategy.

ICEA, in the release, called for "the urgent need to prioritise industrial and infrastructure electronics as a central pillar of India's $500 billion electronics manufacturing target by 2030-31".

Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA, stressed that the industrial electronics segment must be recognised as a national strategic priority.

"It is the brain and nervous system of every advanced manufacturing setup. Without leadership in industrial automation, India cannot claim true manufacturing leadership," he said.

Mohindroo noted that industrial electronics has massive potential for high-skilled employment, particularly in areas such as embedded systems, automation software, robotics, and AI-integrated systems.

India must invest in talent pipelines, research and development and incentives to grow this sector, ICEA said, adding that the country should aim to become not just a user of industrial electronics, but a global design and manufacturing hub for it.

Manish Walia, VP at Delta Electronics, believes the industrial electronics forms the technological backbone of modern manufacturing infrastructure, powering smart factories, robotics, intelligent grids, automated systems, and future-ready transport and logistics networks.

ICEA is spearheading efforts to craft a dedicated policy and strategic roadmap for industrial electronics through its Steering Committee on Industrial Electronics and Infrastructure, in close collaboration with the government and leading industry stakeholders.

The steering committee has senior executives from Delta Electronics, Infineon Technologies, Festo, Fanuc, Rockwell Automation India Pvt. Ltd, Feedback Advisory and Federation for Economic Development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Green-certified office spaces surge 65% in top 7 cities since 2019: Report

PhonePe's Indus Appstore strikes pact with Alcatel after Lava, Xiaomi

Retail real estate sees higher leasing in H1 2025, driven by stable demand

Why Big Tech is turning to nuclear energy to power the AI revolution

Premium

Food companies saw margin squeeze in Q1, expect reprieve this quarter

Topics :Industry NewsManufacturing IndustryElectronicsIndia

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story