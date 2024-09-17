Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / FM reviews Railway Ministry's capex plan, asks to expedite 'Kavach' system

FM reviews Railway Ministry's capex plan, asks to expedite 'Kavach' system

MoR officials informed the Minister that Kavach-related works are currently in progress in over 3000RKm (route km) on the Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Mumbai sections

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 9:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday reviewed the capex plan of the Railways Ministry and asked officials to focus on safety and convenience of commuters.

Sitharaman also told the officials to expedite the implementation of Kavach system (India's indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system) in a phased manner and meet the allocated capex target in the stipulated timeframe.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

MoR officials informed the Minister that Kavach-related works are currently in progress in over 3000RKm (route km) on the Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Mumbai sections.

"Underlining the focus of the government on providing 'ease of living' for citizens, Sitharaman urged the officials of the Ministry of Railways to focus on capacity augmentation, safety and commuter convenience, including doubling and electrification of existing railway tracks and also laying of new railway lines across the country as per the capex outlay provisioned in the Union Budget," a finance ministry statement said.

Sitharaman also stated that the Railways Ministry should expedite the conversion of 40,000 normal rail bogies to Vande Bharat standards as announced in the Interim Budget 2024-25 in order to enhance the safety, convenience and comfort of passengers.

Sitharaman exhorted the officials to ensure that capex target for FY 2024-25 is achieved in a time-bound manner and take forward the momentum achieved in the first 100 days of this Government, the statement added.

This meeting is a part of the series of review meetings that have been scheduled with Ministries/Departments with significant capex outlays in the Union Budget.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

No tax rate reductions for old regime, clarifies Nirmala Sitharaman

Facts need to be taken on board: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Buch row

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch NPS-Vatsalya scheme on September 18

Premium

Tamil Nadu restaurant saga: Ambiguity over GST food rates in spotlight

FM meets Nasdaq VC, discusses potential investment opportunities in India

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance ministerIndian RailwaysRailway MinistryCapex

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story