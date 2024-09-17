Labour ministry to move Cabinet note on ELI schemes, says Mandaviya

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said the ministry will move a Cabinet note on the employment-linked incentive (ELI) scheme announced in the Union Budget 2024-25 in July.

The minister emphasised upon the importance of a robust mechanism to ensure that the benefits of the ELI Scheme reach the true beneficiaries.

"The ministry is finalising a Cabinet note on ELI scheme and it will be soon placed before the Cabinet for approval," he told reporters here.

The ELI Scheme aims to create over 20 mn jobs in the country in a period of 2 years. This will significantly contribute to increasing employment opportunities and enhancing livelihood.