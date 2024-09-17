Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Labour ministry to move Cabinet note on ELI schemes, says Mandaviya

Labour ministry to move Cabinet note on ELI schemes, says Mandaviya

The ELI Scheme aims to create over 2 crore jobs in the country in a period of 2 years which will significantly contribute to increasing employment opportunities and enhancing livelihood

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Labour Mansukh Mandaviya | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 8:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said the ministry will move a Cabinet note on the employment-linked incentive (ELI) scheme announced in the Union Budget 2024-25 in July.

The minister emphasised upon the importance of a robust mechanism to ensure that the benefits of the ELI Scheme reach the true beneficiaries.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The ministry is finalising a Cabinet note on ELI scheme and it will be soon placed before the Cabinet for approval," he told reporters here.

The ELI Scheme aims to create over 20 mn jobs in the country in a period of 2 years. This will significantly contribute to increasing employment opportunities and enhancing livelihood.

Three schemes for 'Employment Linked Incentive' were announced in Union Budget 2024-25 as part of the Prime Minister's package of five schemes and initiatives to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for 410 mn youth over a 5-year period with a central outlay of Rs. 2 trillion.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in the Union Budget that the government will launch three employment-linked schemes based on enrolment in Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO).


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tripled budget led to record medals at Asiad, Para Games: Sports minister

Gig workers to be soon registered on e-shram portal: Mandaviya

Develop mechanism to notify members on deductions: Mandaviya directs EPFO

Mandaviya, Zafar Iqbal pay tribute to Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

Work dedicatedly to make India developed nation by 2047: Mandaviya to youth

Topics :Mansukh Lal MandaviyaLabour MinistryCabinetEmployment in IndiaEmployment

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story