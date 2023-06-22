From sequels to horror films, global movie business back in motion

That is the first thing that stands out from all the numbers and analysis in the Movie Content Tracker 2023 by Omdia. London-based Omdia is a global research firm specialising in technology and media. “Things are moving to normalcy. In France, business (ticket sales) is back to 88 per cent, in the UK 82 per cent, and in the US 76 per cent of pre-pandemic levels (in the first five months of 2023 versus the same period in 2019),” says David Hancock, chief analyst, media and entertainment.

More horror, more franchises, falling production, rising occupancies and broken film habits. The global film business is looking good, albeit a bit bruised after its encounter with the pandemic and the take-off of streaming services.