From Vizag's fringes, AMTZ prescribes fully 'Made in India' hospitals

From the heart of Visakhapatnam, Pragati Maidan is hardly 30 kilometres away. The bustling traffic, however, stretches the journey to almost an hour. But as the destination draws close, urban chaos gives way to lush green hills.

The region -- which boasts of Vizag Steel Plant -- is also home to one of the largest and most integrated medical technology manufacturing ecosystems in the world: Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ).

For an outsider, the surroundings and the buildings give an impression of a sci-fi movie landscape, rather than an industrial hub. Buildings painted in unique colours like sunlit yellows, deep blues, earthy browns, and shaped like triangles, rectangles, perfect squares, and even globes offer a surreal feeling.

But in these uniquely-shaped buildings, AMTZ is scripting a new geometry for India’s medical technology industry -- through distinctive research and development work-- sealing its space in manufacturing, and exports. Above its core strength, the med tech public sector enterprise is now scripting a new model for hospitals in India-- ‘Made in India’ hospitals. The aim is to ensure widespread access to advanced, affordable, and high-quality healthcare nationwide. If plans by AMTZ become a reality, India may soon witness its first hospital built exclusively with ‘Make in India’ medical equipment by the first half of 2026. It has set an ambitious plan of co-creating at least 100 ‘Made in India’ hospitals with entrepreneurs across the country, mainly in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. AMTZ will not just supply medical equipment to these hospitals under various supply models, but also act as a facilitator for financing and construction aspects of the projects.

“The ‘Made in India’ hospital concept is to build upon the point that an entire hospital could be made functional and operational, using ‘Made in India’ medical equipment. This is to attract investments, technology, functional efficiency, and financial viability in hospitals in Tier II and Tier III cities in India,” said Jitendra Sharma, managing director and founder chief executive officer of AMTZ, and the executive director of the Kalam Institute of Health Technology (KIHT). AMTZ will be joining hands with individual entrepreneurs, small and medium hospitals who wish to expand, or investors who would like to venture into healthcare.

According to an official, AMTZ is currently working with two groups, one in Hyderabad and another in Visakhapatnam, as proof of concept, and a couple more projects are in the pipeline. The long-term goal is to scale up to 100 ‘Made in India’ hospitals across India, ensuring widespread adoption of indigenous medical technology. “The expansion will span Tier-1, Tier-II, and Tier-III cities, ensuring widespread access to advanced, affordable, and high-quality healthcare nationwide,” the official said. Though the authorities did not divulge the names, media reports indicate that Hyderabad-based Pranaam Hospitals signed a deal for a similar hospital. The model will ensure that hospitals are able to access the best-in-class medical equipment and technology without making significant capital investments upfront.

It had also provided domestic medical equipment for Swargiya Bhanutai Gadkari Memorial Diagnostic Centre in Nagpur early this year. Officials indicate that this will make the hospital business cost-effective, and help the management in life-cycle management of products. Beyond Hospitals The 270-acre medical technology park is a hub of innovation and exports. With common manufacturing facilities and common scientific facilities of over 140 companies working on research, development, and production of life-saving medical devices, it gives the impression of a vibrant ecosystem. This includes specialised laboratories, warehousing, and testing centres such as the Center for Electromagnetic Compatibility and Safety Testing, Center for Biomaterial Testing, Center for 3-D Printing, Centers for Lasers, MRI Superconducting Magnets, Gamma Irradiation Centre, Mold & Machining Centre, and many other industrial service centres.

During the peak Covid-19 pandemic, when the nation was battling the disease, the AMTZ produced over 100 ventilators, 500 oxygen concentrators, and 1 million RTPCR kits every day. Many innovations from AMTZ, such as mobile container hospitals, mobile RTPCR vehicles, and mobile oxygen plants, were sent to the remotest parts of the country. India’s push to locally manufacture high-end medical devices has accelerated in recent years, driven by the government’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and rising demand for advanced diagnostics. The country, long dependent on imports for CT scanners, MRI machines, and radiotherapy systems, is now seeing meaningful domestic capacity emerge, with 19 greenfield projects approved to build 40-plus advanced devices.