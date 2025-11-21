India's metabolic crisis deepens as young adults face diabetes surge

India’s diabetes crisis is accelerating, with new data revealing a steep surge in early-onset cases and widespread metabolic disorders. Fresh evidence from healthtech platforms, diagnostic chains, and clinicians shows nearly half of Indians tested now exhibit abnormal blood sugar levels, signalling a rapidly deteriorating public health emergency and rising dependence on lifelong medication.

Diabetes is increasingly becoming a major global health concern, with an estimated 589 million adults currently living with the condition, and the number is expected to rise to 853 million by 2050. India, home to about 101 million people with diabetes, has the second-largest affected population worldwide. Experts note that evidence-based strategies, including the important role of nutrition in diabetes management, will be key to addressing this growing burden.

PharmEasy, which analysed more than 4 million diagnostic reports and 19 million medicine orders between 2021 and 2025, reports that nearly 30 per cent of HbA1c tests fall in the diabetic range, and another 25 per cent show prediabetes. Together, over 50 per cent of those tested show blood sugar irregularities, with a steep rise beginning in individuals as young as 30. Even among those under 30, a significant share showed elevated glucose parameters. The findings reflect a broader trend across India. Mahajan Imaging & Labs, which tracked metabolic and glucose screenings among adults under 40 in 2025, found that 38 per cent of fasting glucose, 20 per cent of HbA1c, and 35 per cent of postprandial readings were abnormal.

Dr Harsh Mahajan, founder and chairman, Mahajan Imaging & Labs; and chairman, FICCI Health Services Committee, said: “Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data shows that between 2017 and 2023, diabetes among younger Indians has risen by nearly 44 per cent. The reasons are multifactorial genetics, diet patterns, obesity, stress, and even pollution, which triggers inflammatory changes in the body. Obesity is a major driver, and when obese individuals lose weight, their diabetes can improve significantly.” Experts say the surge in young adults reflects a combination of high-stress urban lifestyle, processed diet, inactivity, and expanding access to preventive diagnostics. The lab network also highlighted a rise in advanced metabolic testing ranging from HOMA-IR and fructosamine to liver fibrosis scores, body composition analysis, and genomic risk panels, signalling a shift toward early detection tools. HOMA-IR stands for Homeostatic Model Assessment of Insulin Resistance.

Across diagnostic datasets, high blood sugar levels are frequently accompanied by other organ-related abnormalities. PharmEasy reports that among those with elevated glucose, 90 per cent have deranged lipid profiles, nearly half show kidney impairment, one in three displays liver anomalies, and one in four has thyroid dysfunction, highlighting diabetes as a multi-organ condition rather than an isolated sugar disorder. Chronic medication dependence is also rising. Diabetes drugs now make up 34 per cent of all PharmEasy medicine orders, up from 25 per cent in 2021, reflecting the growing burden of long-term disease management in Indian households. Across reports, diagnostics companies attribute the surge to sedentary lifestyle, stress, rising obesity, poor dietary habits, and low awareness of metabolic health.

Experts believe India has the second-largest number of adults with diabetes globally, and nearly one in three adults in India may have prediabetes, most of whom remain undiagnosed, highlighting the urgent need for greater public awareness. Speaking on the economic impact of the disease, Rajiv Kovil, head of diabetology and weight loss expert, Zandra Healthcare; and cofounder of Rang De Neela Initiative, said: “Diabetes is a massive economic disruptor. It drains money from individuals, the state, insurance systems, and employers. Even a middle-class patient spends at least ₹25,000 a year on diabetes care just on consultations, diagnostics, and medications.”

With the growing concern, Redcliffe Labs, an omnichannel diagnostics provider, launched LifeBeyondSugar, a nationwide campaign focused on diabetes prevention, early detection, and lifestyle management. Aditya Kandoi, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Redcliffe Labs, said: “Diabetes affects one in every six Indian families today, and 90 per cent of cases are Type-2 diabetes, a condition that can be prevented or delayed. Therefore, the solution lies in timely detection and awareness. Studies show that lifestyle changes and early diagnosis can help 70 per cent of prediabetics reverse their condition and reduce their risk by a considerable margin. We believe that awareness, backed by accessible diagnostics, can change outcomes."

Amid this escalating health challenge, companies are rolling out new solutions. Abbott has launched a reformulated Ensure Diabetes Care, a clinically tested nutritional supplement designed to support blood sugar control, reduce cholesterol, and improve body composition. With a low-glycaemic carbohydrate blend, high protein, and fibre, the new formula aims to help people with diabetes manage glucose spikes and visceral fat, both key drivers of complications. Despite the grim trends, early intervention continues to show promise. Among individuals who retested within six months on PharmEasy, 22 per cent returned to normal blood sugar levels while 61 per cent maintained stable ranges, proof that lifestyle changes, consistent monitoring, and timely medical care can reverse or stabilise metabolic deterioration.