Insurance sector loses up to ₹10,000 crore annually to FWA: Report

The insurance industry has been witnessing ₹8,000-10,000 crore leak in annual claim payouts due to Fraud, Waste, and Abuse (FWA), with most of it being concentrated in the mid-ticket claim segment — between claim value of ₹50,000 and ₹2.5 lakh — according to BCG-Medi Assist Report.

Every year, 8-10 per cent of total claim payouts are estimated to be lost to FWA, translating to leakages amounting to approximately ₹8,000-10,000 crore annually. According to the report, if the industry curbs these losses, insurers can directly preserve profitability, recovering margins that are currently eroded by avoidable inefficiencies.

Fraud refers to intentional deception or misrepresentation for financial gain. Waste arises from inefficiencies or avoidable costs, such as delayed discharges caused by the unavailability of doctors over the weekend. Abuse, though not always fraudulent, involves practices inconsistent with accepted business or clinical standards, for example, overcharging for routine services or billing for a higher category of room than what was provided.

An analysis of insurance profitability indicates that a 100 basis points (bps) reduction in FWA could uplift sectoral RoE (return on equity) by 70-80 bps, making the sector more attractive, enabling greater capital realisation, expanding coverage, and improving risk pool resilience. Reducing FWA by only 50 per cent could also drive an approximately 35 per cent improvement in sectoral RoE, thereby enhancing overall profitability and sustainability. Satish Gidugu, chief executive officer (CEO), Medi Assist, said: “As India’s health system stands at an inflection point, the next decade will be defined by connected data and intelligent automation. At the heart of this transformation, both technology and artificial intelligence (AI) are enabling insurers to proactively identify and reduce FWA, translating into direct cost savings and improved operational efficiencies. Each year, an estimated ₹8,000-10,000 crore of claim payouts leak through FWA, which erodes insurer margins, inflates customer premiums, and strains public resources. Therefore, the need of the hour is to ensure that we forge digital trust and transparency into our health insurance infrastructure, thereby ensuring that care remains accessible, affordable, and accountable for all citizens.”

These losses act as a double-edged sword by increasing insurance premiums for customers on the one hand, and reducing insurer margins on the other. Thus, the Indian insurance sector finds itself caught in a downward spiral. According to the report, the compounding effect of FWA contributes directly to rising healthcare inflation, which then drives higher premiums and erodes affordability. Rising insurance premiums hinder insurance penetration, pushing citizens to pay out-of-pocket (OOP), which also worsens the overall health outcomes, forcing to resort to non-compliances in treatment, delayed or avoided care, and underutilisation of preventive care, further deepening the spiral of higher costs, reduced access, and declining system resilience.

“The downward spiral might also weaken key government initiatives, and keep insurer finances under strain. Margins remain thin, with most standalone and general insurers posting single-digit returns. The loss of input tax credit (ITC) under goods and services tax (GST) 2.0 has further squeezed profitability,” the report said. As fraudulent activity rises, more claims are flagged for investigation, and in the process, even legitimate claims undergo extended scrutiny, thereby diluting the experience for genuine policyholders. This erosion of trust between insurers, providers, and customers gradually weakens confidence in the system, discouraging participation and further leading to lower insurance penetration.