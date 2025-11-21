OpenAI argues Indian Copyright Act will not apply in its dispute with ANI

ChatGPT parent OpenAI on Friday told the Delhi High Court that the court has to first decide whether the Indian Copyright Act will be applicable in the ongoing copyright infringement suit moved by Asian News International (ANI).

Giving the example of the Getty Images case in the United Kingdom (UK), counsel for the AI platform told the court that Getty Images, being the plaintiff, had told the UK court that there was no evidence that the training and development of a Large Language Model (LLM) took place in the UK and that such a claim has been abandoned.

“I make a copy without permission; it does not automatically become an infringing copy. It is not made in contravention of the provisions of this Act. We only access legitimate copies. It crawls on websites freely available. If there is no infringement under Section 14, I don’t need to invoke Section 52,” the counsel for OpenAI said.