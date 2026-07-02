FSSAI pulls up Red Bull, 5 other energy drink makers over misleading claims

By Satviki Sanjay

India’s food regulator has issued notices to at least six energy-drink makers including Red Bull GmBH’s local unit, for allegedly making misleading claims, tightening oversight of a rapidly expanding category in the country.

Several beverage brands marketing themselves as “energy drinks” were making functional or therapeutic claims that are not allowed under local laws, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said in an Instagram post late Wednesday.

Brands named include Pepsico India Holdings Pvt.’s Adrenaline Rush, Monster Energy, Reliance Industries Ltd.’s Campa Energy Drink, Hell Energy Pvt.’s Hell Drink and Red Bull.