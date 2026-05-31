FSSAI seeks explanation from Blinkit over complaint of poor-quality curd

Food regulator FSSAI has sought explanation from quick commerce firm Blinkit on a complaint by a person who allegedly fell sick after consuming curd ordered from the platform, sources said.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has received a written complaint from a person who allegedly had to seek medical help after falling sick following the consumption of curd bought from e-commerce platform Blinkit, they added.

Medical prescription has also been attached in the complaint registered with FSSAI.

According to sources, FSSAI has written a letter on May 29 to the CEO of Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd), apart from person In-charge of operations after it received a complaint from a person who had ordered curd through the Blinkit mobile application.

The complainant allegedly developed severe stomach ache and diarrhoea shortly after consumption of the curd and had to seek medical help, they added. Of late, FSSAI has received several complaints, either through social media or representations, regarding supply of unhygienic, spoiled or damaged food by sellers through the Blinkit E-commerce platform, sources said. The FSSAI has directed Blinkit to provide an explanation and also submit a comprehensive Action Taken Report (ATR). As per the food safety law and FSSAI regulations, e-commerce Food Business Operators (FBOs) are required to comply with the provisions under Section 26 and Section 27 of the FSS Act, 2006, which stipulates that a food business operator shall be responsible for the safety of any article of food manufactured, stored, or distributed by them.