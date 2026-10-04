FSSAI suspends Creative Bakers licence over severe hygiene lapses

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said on Sunday that it has suspended the licence of West Bengal-based Creative Bakers and Confectioners Pvt Ltd with immediate effect over severe hygiene lapses. Separately, the regulator ordered Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd to recall a batch of its pre-packed Cumin powder after the sample was declared "unsafe".

In social media posts, it said the action against Creative Bakers was taken due to "serious non-compliances" observed during an inspection of its food premises. Inspectors found dirt, grease, dust, cobwebs and flies in food production and handling areas.

Perishable raw materials were stored openly, while rusted and inadequately cleaned containers were used for raw and semi-finished products, the FSSAI said. It also flagged significant pest infestation, with ineffective fly control, no proper rodent control, and openings and windows without insect-proof mesh.

Waste, old stock, rejected lots and scrap was found in food-handling areas, along with rusting equipment, flaking paint, dampness and broken floor tiles. Required food safety records and systems were not properly maintained. This included water and finished-product testing, time-temperature monitoring, calibration, preventive maintenance, mock recall, consumer complaints, training and audit records. The food business operator (FBO) has been directed to cease all food business activities during the suspension period. In its second action, FSSAI directed Everest Food Products to immediately recall its pre-packed Cumin powder after a food analyst's report found pesticide residues of Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam above the prescribed maximum limits.