Shiv Nadar tops EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025 with ₹2,708 cr

Founder of HCL Technologies, Shiv Nadar and family through Shiv Nadar Foundation has retained their pole position with donation worth Rs 2,708 crore this year, which is about Rs 7.4 crore worth of donations per day, according to EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025 (FY25).

Shiv Nadar and family’s donations were up by 26 per cent compared to FY24, with their donations focused towards education, arts and culture, the report added. At the second position is Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani and family, with donations worth Rs 626 crore in 2025, which went up by 54 per cent. The Bajaj family came at the third spot with donations worth Rs 446 crore this year, up by 27 per cent.

“If only personal philanthropy is considered, Shiv Nadar and family still rank first with a donation of Rs 2,537 crore, followed by Nandan Nilekani and Rohini Nilekani,” the report stated. In FY25, a total 191 individuals featured in the list, while last year saw 203 individuals, however, the average donation amount grew by Rs 54 crore in 2025 from Rs 43 crore in FY24. This follows the overall rise in wealth creation in India, with the threshold to enter the list surging by 160 per cent in the last five years, the report added. The threshold to enter India’s Top 10 philanthropists has more than doubled, from Rs 74 crore in 2020 to Rs 173 crore in FY25.

Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher, Hurun India, told Business Standard that total donation has gone up by 15 to 20 per cent compared to last year and almost doubled with a 85 per cent growth compared to the last three years. Cumulatively, 191 people in the list donated Rs 10,380 crore in FY25. “India is doing pretty well compared to China. If you look at big-ticket philanthropies of more than Rs 100 crores, that number in India is 18, almost at par with China. Imagine China’s GDP is almost $20 trillion and India’s is only $4 trillion, yet we are matching China in big philanthropies. I am pretty sure India will be a role model for global philanthropy in the coming years,” said Junaid.

This comes after the top 25 people listed in the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025 donated Rs 50,000 crore in five years, an average of Rs 46 crore every single day. The report added that the cumulative giving has quadrupled since 2017, reflecting a sustained rise in large-scale philanthropy in the country. Additionally, the number of self-made philanthropists has jumped to 101 this year, marking an increase of 36 from 2023 (FY23). At the fourth position came Kumar Mangalam Birla and family with a total donation of Rs 440 crore, followed by Gautam Adani and family with donations worth Rs 386 crore in FY25.

Author and chairperson of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, Rohini Nilekani topped the ranks of women philanthropists with a donation of Rs 204 crore, followed by Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, with total donations worth Rs 83 crore, primarily supporting science, research, and education. At the age of 39, Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath became the youngest philanthropist for the fourth time in the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy list 2025, the report noted. Meanwhile, the report highlighted that Ranjan Pai, chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), who recently completed a major exit with Temasek Holdings acquiring a controlling stake in Manipal Hospitals, has broken the Rs 100 crore mark in personal philanthropy. He donated Rs 160 crore this year and entered the Top 5 most generous in personal capacity.

“Co-founders and the families of IT services firm, Infosys, Nandan Nilekani, Kris Gopalakrishnan, K. Dinesh, Rohini Nilekani, and Kumari Shibulal, collectively donated over Rs 850 crore this year, averaging more than Rs 2 crore in giving each day, marking a record for philanthropy stemming from a single company,” the report stated. Junaid added that the Indian philanthropy is being shaped by four key wealth-creation groups, like multi-generation family businesses such as the Ambanis continue to play a dominant role, and the new-age entrepreneurs and young leaders like Binny Bansal and the Infosys co-founders, who entered the list this year, are building a strong culture of giving and setting the tone for sustained future philanthropy.