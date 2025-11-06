Singtel unit to sell Bharti Airtel stake worth ₹10,300 cr via block deals

Pastel Ltd, a promoter group entity owned by Singapore’s Singtel, plans to sell shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd worth up to Rs 10,300 crore through block deals on Friday, according to the terms of the transaction. What are the key details of the Bharti Airtel stake sale? The floor price has been set at Rs 2,030 per share, representing a discount of about 3.1 per cent to Bharti Airtel’s closing price of Rs 2,095 on Thursday. The offer size comprises 5 crore shares, equivalent to around 0.8 per cent of the telecom company’s equity. J.P. Morgan India Pvt Ltd is the sole bookrunner for the deal.

Since January this year, Bharti Airtel shares have gained 32 per cent, compared with an 8 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. An email sent to Bharti Airtel seeking comment did not elicit a response on Thursday. Has Singtel sold Airtel shares earlier this year? Earlier, on May 15, Pastel sold about 1.2 per cent of its stake in Bharti Airtel for approximately $1.54 billion. That transaction involved the sale of 71 million shares at Rs 1,814 apiece, reducing Singtel’s stake in the telecom company from 29.5 per cent to 28.3 per cent. Why is Singtel offloading part of its Airtel stake?

The latest share sale is part of Singtel’s broader plan to monetise its holdings in Bharti Airtel. Despite the stake dilution, Singtel had in May reiterated its position as a long-term strategic investor in Bharti Airtel, a partnership that spans over two decades. In an exchange filing at the time, the Singapore-headquartered telecom operator said the sale was part of its active capital management strategy to optimise its asset portfolio and deliver sustainable shareholder returns. It also said it was working with Bharti Enterprises to equalise its effective stake in Airtel in the medium term. “This transaction allows us to crystallise value at an attractive valuation while remaining a significant shareholder of Airtel,” Arthur Lang, group chief financial officer of Singtel, had said in May.