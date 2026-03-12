Concerns over disruptions in natural gas and LPG supplies are beginning to affect operations in some industries, though others say the impact so far remains limited.

At least two major steel producers said the shortage has started to affect certain downstream processes, although the disruption is not yet severe. One industry executive said natural gas or propane is commonly used in furnaces, meaning production cannot remain entirely insulated from supply constraints.

“Natural gas or propane is used in the furnace, so there is an impact. As of now, it’s not major,” said the executive.