India ready to meet any unprecedented demand for coal, says govt

The country is ready to meet any unprecedented demand for coal as higher production and supply of the fuel this year have resulted in record-high coal stocks at thermal power plants and coal mines, the coal ministry said on Wednesday.

"The pithead coal stock at the mines of Coal India Ltd (CIL) was 106 million tonnes (MT) on April 1, 2025. This has grown to 121 MT on March 9, 2026. Further, there is around 6.07 MT coal at Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) mines, another 15.12 MT at captive and commercial mines and 14 MT in transit, totalling 156.58 MT," the ministry said.