DAC okays defence procurement proposals worth ₹79K cr to boost capabilities

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Monday approved the need to procure defence equipment worth about ₹79,000 crore for the armed forces.

The DAC cleared proposals for the Indian Army to acquire loitering munition systems for artillery units, low-level lightweight radars, long-range guided rocket ammunition for the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System, and the Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System Mark-II.

Commenting on the move, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The DAC meeting held today accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for various proposals of the three Services amounting to a total of about ₹79,000 crore. The ministry is working tirelessly to strengthen India’s defence preparedness. The decisions taken today will help in enhancing operational capabilities of the Armed Forces."