Home / Industry / News / DAC okays defence procurement proposals worth ₹79K cr to boost capabilities

DAC okays defence procurement proposals worth ₹79K cr to boost capabilities

The DAC cleared proposals to acquire loitering munition systems for artillery units, low-level lightweight radars, and long-range guided rocket ammunition

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the ministry is working tirelessly to strengthen India’s defence preparedness
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 4:40 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Monday approved the need to procure defence equipment worth about ₹79,000 crore for the armed forces.
 
The DAC cleared proposals for the Indian Army to acquire loitering munition systems for artillery units, low-level lightweight radars, long-range guided rocket ammunition for the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System, and the Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System Mark-II.
 
Commenting on the move, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The DAC meeting held today accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for various proposals of the three Services amounting to a total of about ₹79,000 crore. The ministry is working tirelessly to strengthen India’s defence preparedness. The decisions taken today will help in enhancing operational capabilities of the Armed Forces."
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Strong demand, premium pricing brings non- NCR developers to Gurugram

From baskets to blink: Quick commerce reshapes retail landscape in 2025

Premium

MIAL's freight curbs may hit India's exports; cargo body warns disruptions

Preventive, precision testing spurs a bigger dose of diagnostics chains

Premium

NPCI sets up unit to scale up digital infrastructure beyond payments

Topics :Rajnath SinghIndian DefenceDefence planDefence acquisitionsBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story