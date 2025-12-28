Air cargo agents warn Mumbai freighter suspension could hit India's exports

ACAAI warned that suspending freighter operations for 10 months would disrupt uplift capacity and substantially increase freight rates. “This will have an adverse effect on the continual growth of Indian exports,” it said.

The association also cautioned that the proposed 10-month timeline could stretch further, worsening the impact. “It is quite possible that the said works planned for ten months may get extended for a few more months, after which airlines may not be in the immediate situation to bring back their freighters, having deployed them elsewhere,” it said.