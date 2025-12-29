NPCI sets up unit to scale up digital infrastructure beyond payments

Moving beyond digital payments, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the operator of Unified Payments Interface, is planning to add more muscle to the country’s digital infrastructure by setting up a fourth subsidiary, NPCI Tech Solutions Ltd (NTSL).

The apex payments body is planning to scale up central infrastructure pipes through the subsidiary, while also experimenting with pilot projects, people familiar with the matter said.

These are likely to be infrastructure-led products beyond payments, such as eKYC (Know Your Customer) Setu and systems related to the central bank digital currency.

NTSL will not be a Section 8 company, which is similar to the other three subsidiaries NPCI has.

“It is not the objective to compete with vendors. The focus is on scaling up technology solutions and playing the role of central infrastructure,” a person with knowledge of the matter said.

NPCI did not respond to Business Standard’s request for a comment.

The subsidiary is in its early stages. Teams at NPCI are supporting the entity’s function, it has been learnt.

The setting up of NTSL signals a strategic move to scale up core digital infrastructure pipelines in the country, a second industry source said.